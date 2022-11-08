ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

molegal
5d ago

The three most important and telling words in this whole article are “falling in line”. That’s what the want and expect, and that’s exactly what’s been wrong with politics for years… “falling in line” with the party leadership, which is only ever in it for power, wealth, and fame.

Steve Flood
5d ago

blunt needed to go. Eric is a attorney and he will make a great senator. He's a fighter

Karen Evans Banta
4d ago

Three going together, to stand together and encourage each other. They also need us behind them to turn this ship around. It will take some time but it can be done!

kcur.org

New Missouri Senate majority leader sees ballot initiatives and education as top issues

A northeast Missouri Republican won a contested race on Thursday to be the next state Senate majority leader. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina beat out Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City. As majority leader, O’Laughlin will be responsible for deciding which bills receive considered on the floor in 2023. And she’ll play a major role in trying to keep the peace in a GOP caucus that hasn’t always gotten along with each other.
MISSOURI STATE
AdWeek

Former KC Anchor Mark Alford Wins Seat in Congress

Former Kansas City anchor Mark Alford was successful in his run for Congress. Alford, who left Kansas City Fox affiliate WDAF in October 2021 after 23 years in local TV, won the race for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat by tallying 72.7% of the vote against Democrat Jack Truman‘s 24.9%.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

8 takeaways from Missouri’s election that produced wins for both parties

Missouri Republicans now control every statewide office and hold commanding majorities in both chambers of the legislature after Tuesday’s election. But Election Day wasn’t all bad for Missouri Democrats. Despite big wins from Eric Schmitt in the U.S. Senate contest and Scott Fitzpatrick in the auditor’s race, Democrats...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

How will the expungement process proceed with Amendment 3 passed?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said recreational marijuana sales for people ages 21 and up may start as early as February after Amendment 3 passed Tuesday. The amendment includes expunging simple marijuana convictions. The language in the amendment states expungement will start by...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

AP: Brecheen wins US House in Oklahoma 2nd Congressional Dist.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Josh Brecheen wins election to U.S. House in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District includes Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma. AP Calls Races. AP will tabulate and declare winners in 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight U.S. House...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kcur.org

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Election results for Missouri and Illinois

Missouri Missouri’s highest-profile race this year has Attorney General Eric Schmitt vying for what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will choose between Schmitt and Democratic beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. They also will pick who should fill the seats of outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. […]
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Marijuana lobbyist didn’t back Amendment 3

A Missouri marijuana legalization activist actually fought against the recreational pot amendment you saw pass on Tuesday’s ballot. Eapen Thampy claims Amendment 3 has new criminal penalties built in and will ‘rig’ who can grow marijuana for sale …. Since Amendment 3 passed Missourians over – 21...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction

(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

