molegal
5d ago
The three most important and telling words in this whole article are “falling in line”. That’s what the want and expect, and that’s exactly what’s been wrong with politics for years… “falling in line” with the party leadership, which is only ever in it for power, wealth, and fame.
Steve Flood
5d ago
blunt needed to go. Eric is a attorney and he will make a great senator. He's a fighter
Karen Evans Banta
4d ago
Three going together, to stand together and encourage each other. They also need us behind them to turn this ship around. It will take some time but it can be done!
