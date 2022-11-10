M25 update – live: Police chief warns ‘only matter of time’ before people die in protests

Essex Police chief constable BJ Harrington said it is "only a matter of time" before someone is killed during a Just Stop Oil protest.

He told the Daily Telegraph : “We have been telling Just Stop Oil all the time that motorways are dangerous places and people will and do get killed.”

Rishi Sunak has said his government is “moving ahead” with legislation to give the police the powers they need to stop protests such as Just Stop Oil.

“It's causing mass misery for the public, as we've seen today, even putting lives in danger and stopping emergency services from going about their work,” a spokesman for the prime minister said.

Essex Police said it was working with National Highways to get the motorway flowing as normal after removing the last protester from a gantry.

The latest action comes after Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October.

The Met said the protests resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged.