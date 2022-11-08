SOMERSET — Last November, Erik Braga was putting away his cleats and handing his football equipment back in. Braga made the switch to the soccer pitch heading into his senior season and found himself in goal for the Bears in Sunday's Group 2 final against Ramsey. Braga has been solid in net for Delran all season long and had a clean sheet in the Group 2 final as Delran won its 10th group title with a 1-0...

RAMSEY, NJ ・ 12 MINUTES AGO