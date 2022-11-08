Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer Editorial: Now what? Activities for post-football season
Fall can be quite an overwhelming season in college. School, club activities, job applications and social events make a week fly by. Football season makes the weekend almost as tiring as the week, leaving you with even less free time to diversify your schedule. With just one home football game left, you might be wondering: What is there to do when Notre Dame’s most famous sports season is over? Well, look no further because here’s a guide to all the happenings around the tri-campus — from sports to art to music and everything in between — so you can really explore everything this community has to offer.
Notre Dame escapes Radford for season-opening win
Expectations were high for Notre Dame coming into the season. After a year in which they finished second in the ACC and nearly advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, few expected them to struggle against Radford in the season opener Thursday night. Yet struggle they did, trailing for nearly the entire...
Moller: Irish must build on momentum from Clemson win
The last time I wrote a column on the football team, the Irish were coming off of a stunning 16-14 home loss at the hands of a one-win Stanford team. Since I wrote that piece, the mentality surrounding Notre Dame football has completely changed after the Irish pulled off one of their best victories in recent memory last weekend against then-No. 4 Clemson.
‘Call duo until you can’t speak’: How the Irish used selfless football to forge their identity
“If I’m not down in time, call duo until you can’t speak.”. The quote from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees made waves around social media this week. Rees said it to Irish tight ends coach Gerad Parker after the third-year offensive coordinator decided to come down from his box to the sideline and celebrate the Irish’s 35-14 win over then-No. 4 Clemson.
NBC to broadcast ND women’s basketball game live in historic first
The last time Niele Ivey stepped foot in Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, she won an NCAA championship as part of the 2000-2001 Notre Dame women’s basketball team. “I never had an event that I had to go back there to go into the arena,” Ivey said. “So it’s going to be actually really surreal to kind of feel that vibe again, because I know I’ll never forget that feeling of winning in that arena.”
Five key moments from Notre Dame’s 35-32 victory over Navy
Notre Dame defeated Navy by a score of 35-32 Saturday afternoon at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium for their fourth consecutive win. Here are five key moments from the victory. Offense turns to Pyne early as quarterback has career first half. A week after Notre Dame ran roughshod over the...
Keys to victory versus Navy
Notre Dame took their biggest win of the season last weekend, accomplishing three goals: changing the narrative of the season at home, defeating No. 4 Clemson and breaking back into the CFP rankings. At No. 20, the Irish head east to Baltimore, Maryland to take on the Midshipmen. Navy is...
‘One thing we know about Navy is that they will never quit’: Irish hold on 35-32, despite aggressive Navy comeback attempt
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, No. 20 Notre Dame met Navy for their 95th time. Naval festivities welcomed the 62,124 fans to M&T Bank Stadium, as a Midshipmen procession, fighter jet flyover and parachute display occurred before play commenced. The Irish have had a history of victories against Navy, with the Midshipmen only winning 13 of the 94 (now 95) previous meetings. Notre Dame was able to extend their four-year win streak, though their offensive dominance in the first half quickly crumbled in the second. It was as though there were two different Notre Dame offenses playing between the first and the second halves, but nonetheless it was just enough for a win.
Saints lose to Titans, fall to 1-3
Following a 79-72 Nov. 4 loss to Goshen College the Saints looked to rebound at home against Indiana University-South Bend. The Saints returned to McKenna Arena looking to return to .500 on the season and capture their first victory since Oct. 31 versus East-West University. The game also represented the inaugural conference matchup for the Saints, with pressure mounting to make a statement as a brutal slate of games begins.
Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey delivers poetry reading on background, identity
Natasha Trethewey, two-term 19th U.S. Poet Laureate and winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry, gave a poetry reading focused on her identity and inspiration as a poet Wednesday night for the Notre Dame community. “I think of myself as an elegiac poet as well as a poet concerned...
Panelists discuss outcomes of 2022 midterm elections
On Wednesday evening, the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study hosted a panel discussing the implications of the 2022 midterm elections results on democracy, abortion and the 2024 presidential election. The panel was moderated by political science professor David Campbell and included Notre Dame alum and New York Times opinion...
Rooney Center survey reveals worries about American civil war, partisan divides
According to a new survey released by the University of Notre Dame’s Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, about half of Democrats and one-third of Republicans believe that the United States is on the brink of a new civil war — numbers that Matthew E.K. Hall called “shockingly high.”
