Growing up, I listened to a lot of music, and U2 was always on repeat. My father is one of the biggest U2 fans you will ever meet. In addition to collecting their records, watching their concert films and learning all about their history, my father has seen them live over 50 times, and I have accompanied him to 12 shows since 2009. He has had a number of once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as being invited to watch a soundcheck at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in 2005 to winning tickets through 106.7 KROQ to see them at the Roxy in LA in 2015. We made a pilgrimage to Death Valley in 2013 in search of the famous Joshua Tree, and this past spring, I made my way to Athlone, Ireland to find Moydrum Castle, which graced the cover of “Unforgettable Fire.” Needless to say, my dad is the reason I love U2 (and good music).

2 DAYS AGO