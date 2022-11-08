Read full article on original website
Area professors honored for efforts in advocacy
EAU CLAIRE — Four professors from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout were recently honored for their efforts in advocacy for the LGBTQ community and people of color by the UW System. Dorothy Chan, an assistant professor of English at UW-Eau Claire, and Alexandra Hall, a senior lecturer in biology at Stout, are two of 12 honorees presented with the Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People, the universities announced in separate news releases on Thursday. ...
Racial experiences of neurodivergence: An introduction
Being a white man, I fit within the general population’s preconceived idea of what an autistic person looks like. When asked to picture an autistic person, many people will automatically conjure images of young white boys playing with trains. This conception overshadows the perspectives of those who do not fit this expected mold; in an earlier column, I focused on women as people who are negatively impacted by this trope-reliant view of neurodivergence. This week, I’d like to observe how neurodivergent people of color also face unique challenges, as they must overcome grisly intersections between racial stereotypes and stereotypes of the neurodivergent.
Panelists discuss outcomes of 2022 midterm elections
On Wednesday evening, the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study hosted a panel discussing the implications of the 2022 midterm elections results on democracy, abortion and the 2024 presidential election. The panel was moderated by political science professor David Campbell and included Notre Dame alum and New York Times opinion...
Rooney Center survey reveals worries about American civil war, partisan divides
According to a new survey released by the University of Notre Dame’s Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, about half of Democrats and one-third of Republicans believe that the United States is on the brink of a new civil war — numbers that Matthew E.K. Hall called “shockingly high.”
