Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX Trading said in a press release Friday that CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX also said Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research hedge fund is among the entities filing for Chapter 11 in Delaware.

