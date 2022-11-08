Read full article on original website
dukebasketballreport.com
Two Good Reads About Duke’s Win Over Jacksonville
The Chronicle has two articles up on Monday’s opener against Jacksonville. The first is a general look at the game with comments from Coach Scheyer and various players. The team seems generally pleased with their effort. The writer, Andrew Long, praises the upperclassmen - Jeremy Roach and transfers Ryan Young and Jordan Grandison for providing a steady presence.
dukebasketballreport.com
Mitchell, Blakes Take Advantage Of Opportunity In Duke’s Win Over Jacksonville
There’s an old adage in sports that you can’t (or in some phrasings, shouldn’t) lose your job due to injury. Whether or not that’s entirely true, it glosses over an uncomfortable reality: injuries do present opportunities for others to shine. Entering the off-season, Mark Mitchell was...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Women Down NC A&T Despite Foul Trouble
Duke women got the season off to a successful if somewhat rocky start with a 77-57 win over NC A&T. Because Duke racked up 29 fouls. Kennedy Brown fouled out, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Taya Corosdale both had four; Celeste Taylor and Vanessa DeJesus had three each. Duke also had 14...
Wilson, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Episode 51: ‘9 On The Positive Side’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Broad Street Clinic receives award
— Broad Street Clinic recently received an award for providing free medical and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and underinsured residents of Carteret County. The clinic received the Regina Elaine Smith Impact Award for its community service to county residents. The award is named in honor of Smith, the late...
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing.
piratemedia1.com
Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville
At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
NC woman wins $217,058 after buying $5 lottery ticket
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. When Taylor bought her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a […]
newbernnow.com
Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11
Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
WITN
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
WNCT
SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting
Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved …. Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Marines...
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
Pitt County, City of Greenville to participate in ‘Operation Greenlight’ to honor veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Monday, you may see a lot of green lights shining in your communities. Several local counties are participating in “Operation Green Light,” a one-week nationwide initiative to support our military veterans. Pitt County is one of the areas where you’ll see those lights shining brightly and proudly. Buildings and structures […]
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
