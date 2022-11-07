Cheryl Huffman, 75 of Chipley, Florida Passes on November 6, 2022 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Read full article on original website
Chipley, Florida High School Basketball Team Visits ‘Studio B’ at Florida Panhandle Technical College on Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Part 1- The Chipley, Florida High School Varsity Tigers Basketball team, along with Coach Deion Kennedy, visited the Digital Video Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to shoot portraits and action photos for promotional printed products, along with video segments for use at home games, as seen in Part 1 of these photos of and by FPTC students.
Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to Hold Regularly Scheduled Monthly Meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM. Agenda items will include but not limited to review of new grant applications, status of Policy and Procedure Manual, logo development, and Board of Directors vacancies. Meetings are held in the...
Florida Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vernon Man in Washington County on Sunday, November 6, 2022
The Florida Highway Patrol has announced an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run vehicular versus person accident on Sunday night, November 6, 2022, in Washington County. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a Vernon man is deceased following the accident in the vicinity of Holmes Valley Road after being hit by a car near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road.
