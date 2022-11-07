Read full article on original website
PC appoints the city manager as new CRA Executive Director
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have appointed someone to take over the Community Redevelopment Agency duties from Michael Johnson. City manager Mark McQueen will serve as the CRA’s temporary executive director, in addition to his normal city manager duties. Johnson quit after accounting questions involving some of his other responsibilities. He’s since […]
PC residents urge commissioners not to annex rehabilitation home
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Forest Park residents grew frustrated at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting over a new neighbor. A non-profit drug and alcohol recovery home called the Oxford house is asking the city to annex their new house on State Ave. “You’ve got young children, elderly women who are now concerned about […]
Walton Co. controversial sales tax referendum fails
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most highly-contested races in the Panhandle this election cycle didn’t involve candidates. It involved a tax referendum. Walton County voters were asked to consider an additional one-cent sale tax for the next 30 years. The money would go to infrastructure projects, predominantly roads. Many believe this issue […]
Teachers speak out at Bay District School Board meeting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay District School board room was filled Tuesday with plenty of teachers and retired teachers ready to speak up. Both the public and the board members sounded off on teachers’ pay. One thing everyone could agree on is the negotiations seem to be stuck. “What is your long-term plan […]
wtvy.com
Decision 2022: Breaking down the ballot with NEWS 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 will have LIVE election coverage to keep you informed of everything you need to know and more before you visit the polls!. Check out the playlist below for exclusive interviews and content from voting centers all over the Wiregrass. Stay informed with your hometown...
A new bypass has opened near Highway 390
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Extension project of Titus Road has officially been opened for drivers to use. Bay County officials said the new road should help alleviate morning and afternoon school traffic around North Bay Haven Academy. The Bay County Officials have been working on on-road connector projects. The Titus Rd. extension project extends […]
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after. Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.
fosterfollynews.net
Cheryl Huffman, 75 of Chipley, Florida Passes on November 6, 2022 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
Cheryl Huffman, 75 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 6, 2022 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. Cheryl was born on November 27, 1946 in Panama City, Florida to Cecil and Ruth (Fendley) Clenney. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 2017, coming from Virginia, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida. Cheryl loved her family dearly, especially her nieces and nephews who she treated as her own, and her strong will and love for others was an inspiration to many. She also enjoyed photography and collecting pictures. Cheryl will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
What you need to know in the Panhandle before you vote
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents will take to the polls tomorrow and decide who will represent them in the statehouse, congress, and the governor’s mansion. If you plan to vote on Election Day here are a few things you need to know. On Tuesday you can only vote at your designated precinct. While […]
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
WJHG-TV
Panama city Rescue Mission back to feeding hungry people
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit is making sure those in need get a hot meal and it’s the first time in years volunteers have been serving since hurricane Michael halted the program. It’s the first night in four years the Panama City rescue mission is opening...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Crash causing delays in downtown Dothan, has ended
DOTHAN. Ala. (WTVY)- The crash has been cleared and all lane blockage has ended. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash has occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and North Alice Street in Dothan. The crash was reported by ALDOT at around 12:55 p.m., and is currently causing lane...
Chipley Bugle
First Baptist Fall Festival 2022
On Sunday, November 6, 2022, The First Baptist of Chipley, Florida held their fall festival. The kids were there in their costumes and with a smile on his or her face. The festival help, all there to welcome them and happy to see them.
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley, Florida High School Basketball Team Visits ‘Studio B’ at Florida Panhandle Technical College on Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Part 1- The Chipley, Florida High School Varsity Tigers Basketball team, along with Coach Deion Kennedy, visited the Digital Video Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to shoot portraits and action photos for promotional printed products, along with video segments for use at home games, as seen in Part 1 of these photos of and by FPTC students.
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
Air Force and Navy pilots participate in Tyndall’s Checkered Flag
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve noticed a lot more jet sounds over the last week, there’s a good reason. More than 60 jets took off Monday morning, into the skies above Tyndall Air Force Base. The Department of Defense is conducting its bi-annual Checkered Flag air-to-air combat exercises at Tyndall Air […]
UPDATE: Walton wildfire contained
Updated 5:55 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue issued another alert stating the fire is out. “Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the flames before any structures were damaged,” Walton County Fire rescue wrote. “Florida Forest Service is en route to cut a fire line. Please use caution in the area as WCFR and Walton County […]
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vernon Man in Washington County on Sunday, November 6, 2022
The Florida Highway Patrol has announced an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run vehicular versus person accident on Sunday night, November 6, 2022, in Washington County. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a Vernon man is deceased following the accident in the vicinity of Holmes Valley Road after being hit by a car near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road.
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
mypanhandle.com
Fatal hit and run in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead following a hit and run in Washington County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. last night on Holmes Valley Road near Twins Pond Road in Vernon. A 65-year-old man from Vernon was wearing dark colored clothing when walking in what appeared to be the middle of the road. Troopers say he was struck by a vehicle and the driver kept going. Troopers have not yet identified the driver who fled the scene. If you have any information about this case, dial star 347.
