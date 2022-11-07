Cheryl Huffman, 75 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 6, 2022 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. Cheryl was born on November 27, 1946 in Panama City, Florida to Cecil and Ruth (Fendley) Clenney. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 2017, coming from Virginia, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida. Cheryl loved her family dearly, especially her nieces and nephews who she treated as her own, and her strong will and love for others was an inspiration to many. She also enjoyed photography and collecting pictures. Cheryl will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO