Maryland! Sign Up For DraftKings Free $200 Sports Betting Promo
Maryland sports betting fans can now access DraftKings Sportsbook pre-live promos. The new DraftKings Maryland promo is now available ahead of the official launch date. Fans can sign up and register for a DraftKings account and get $200 free. The bonus money will be available to players as soon as the market is live. Plus, five lucky new users will win a $100,000 free bet!
Lock In These Top DraftKings Pre-Live Promos For Ohio Bettors
Want $200 for free now? Want another bonus up to $1050 on January 1? DraftKings Ohio promos are already available to anybody located within state borders. Fans can accept these promotions through the pre-live offers. With the looming January 1, 2023, launch date for Ohio online sportsbooks incoming, now is...
Sports Betting Election Results
Looking at the results, Prop 27 had no chance of passing this year. 83.4% of the voters voted No on the measure. This amounted to approximately 4,470,666 voters. Just 892,750 sports betting fans voted in favor, 16.7% of the vote. California online sportsbooks had little support and a lot of enemies leading into the ballot.
Maryland Sports Betting: $39.6M Handle In October 2022
In what could be the final full month without online sportsbooks, Maryland reports $39,663,586 in betting handle for October 2022. Of this total, sportsbooks saw $5,210,947 in Maryland sports betting revenue off of a 13.4% hold. The state saw $781,642 in taxes off of a 15% tax rate. Maryland sportsbooks continue to see an increase in activity as locals anticipate the online sports betting market.
Pre-Live Caesars Ohio Promo Code Worth Up To $1350 Plus Perks
Caesars Sportsbook is issuing pre-live offers to those in Ohio before sports betting launches on January 1. The new Caesars Ohio promo code is available statewide ahead of the official launch. New users will get $100 free with their first deposit of $20+, along with a risk-free first bet up to $1250, along with entry into a drawing to win tickets to Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games.
