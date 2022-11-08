ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foodie Forecast

Dale and Aline Reitzer opened their first Richmond restaurant, Acacia, at 3325 West Cary St. in 1998. Within a year, Dale was named one of “America’s Best New Chefs” by Food & Wine magazine. At the time, he told Style: “The reception has been awesome ... people are realizing that, 'Hey, Richmond is becoming a food town now.'"
4th Annual Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival Returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The River City’s Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival is returning to Stony Point for a weekend of live music, food & beverages. The Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival features unlimited sampling from 18 Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries in Virginia, many of which are typically only available at the winery or distillery. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase bottles to take home after attending sampling sessions.
PICK: Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s 60th Anniversary Celebration

The Sistine Chapel. The Taj Mahal. What those landmarks are to painting and architecture, New Orleans’ Preservation Hall is to jazz. It’s a highly sacred space – photos and videos are prohibited at its nightly 45-minute performances – and it has provided generations of music fans a unique opportunity to tap into the core of America’s greatest art form.
Buy, Sell, Trade

“We sell everything from modern and vintage comics to manga,” says Alpha co-owner Brianna Beebe. “Each staffer has a particular specialty.” . Veteran dealer Jason Hamlin opened Cerebral Vortex during COVID-19 closures, when comic conventions ground to a halt. It has become a key stop for those looking for independent titles and back issues. “I’ve been to a lot of shops across the country, and it’s one of the best I’ve seen,” says Brian Baynes, publisher of locally produced comic zine “Bubbles.” 
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
Road Trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls

If you're looking for a mix of beautiful landscapes and quaint, small towns that the US east coast is known for, alongside bustling city life and culture, this road trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls is the perfect adventure for you. The 590-mile trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara...
UMFS completes sale of Guardian Place Senior Apartments on Richmond Campus

UMFS, a statewide nonprofit leader in child and family services, has sold its Guardian Place affordable senior apartment buildings at 1620 N. Hamilton St. to multifamily housing operator Fairfield for $25.6 million. The organization opened Guardian Place in 1994, which today includes two buildings with 236 apartments across 6.5 acres.
Fairfield Pays $26M for Richmond Affordable Asset

The age-restricted community is part of the LIHTC program. Fairfield Residential has acquired Guardian Place, a 236-unit low-income multifamily property in Richmond, Va., for $25.7 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jorge Rosa and TJ Liberto brokered the transaction for the seller, United Methodists Family Services. The fully affordable, age-restricted community...
Universal Language

Appearing downtown together this Sunday, Nov. 13 at Richmond Music Hall, two danceable bands will draw their highly individualistic music from a shared source: The folk melodies of Ethiopia. In the case of Richmond’s own Afro-Zen Allstars, this flow is filtered through the Westernized jazz sensibilities of golden age Addis...
