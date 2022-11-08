Read full article on original website
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality showMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
styleweekly.com
Foodie Forecast
Dale and Aline Reitzer opened their first Richmond restaurant, Acacia, at 3325 West Cary St. in 1998. Within a year, Dale was named one of “America’s Best New Chefs” by Food & Wine magazine. At the time, he told Style: “The reception has been awesome ... people are realizing that, 'Hey, Richmond is becoming a food town now.'"
NBC12
4th Annual Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival Returns to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The River City’s Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival is returning to Stony Point for a weekend of live music, food & beverages. The Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival features unlimited sampling from 18 Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries in Virginia, many of which are typically only available at the winery or distillery. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase bottles to take home after attending sampling sessions.
Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode rescheduled
The episode's broadcast was rescheduled due to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards' 30-minute pre-show.
styleweekly.com
PICK: Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s 60th Anniversary Celebration
The Sistine Chapel. The Taj Mahal. What those landmarks are to painting and architecture, New Orleans’ Preservation Hall is to jazz. It’s a highly sacred space – photos and videos are prohibited at its nightly 45-minute performances – and it has provided generations of music fans a unique opportunity to tap into the core of America’s greatest art form.
richmondmagazine.com
Buy, Sell, Trade
“We sell everything from modern and vintage comics to manga,” says Alpha co-owner Brianna Beebe. “Each staffer has a particular specialty.” . Veteran dealer Jason Hamlin opened Cerebral Vortex during COVID-19 closures, when comic conventions ground to a halt. It has become a key stop for those looking for independent titles and back issues. “I’ve been to a lot of shops across the country, and it’s one of the best I’ve seen,” says Brian Baynes, publisher of locally produced comic zine “Bubbles.”
Richmond councilor dismisses backlash for 'condescending' response to citizen
Richmond's 3rd District Council Member Ann-Frances Lambert dismissed backlash she received over a social media comment in which she called a citizen a "Karen" after he raised concerns about safety.
styleweekly.com
Book review: “A Different Kind of Courage: One Man’s Story of Triumph Over Paralysis”
On May 2, 1987, Don Bridges was enjoying a favorite pastime – playing rugby with the James River Rugby Football Club. It was a pleasant spring day as he got engaged in the highly physical contact sport. Bridges, who was working on a graduate degree in health administration at...
Dress up as a dinosaur to help beat this world record at Dorey Park in Henrico
All race participants are expected to be in dinosaur costumes — but not just any costume will count towards breaking the Guinness World Record. Only inflatable full-body T-Rex dinosaur costumes will contribute towards the official count.
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls
If you're looking for a mix of beautiful landscapes and quaint, small towns that the US east coast is known for, alongside bustling city life and culture, this road trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls is the perfect adventure for you. The 590-mile trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara...
'Black Panther Challenge' hopes to urge charitable acts, celebrate Black culture
Similar to what he did in 2018, city councilmember Mike Jones wants people to see positive on-screen portrayals of African-Americans.
Mission BBQ giving out free sandwiches on Veterans Day
Mission BBQ restaurants across the nation will be going the extra mile by offering all veterans a free sandwich of their choice on Veterans Day.
rvahub.com
UMFS completes sale of Guardian Place Senior Apartments on Richmond Campus
UMFS, a statewide nonprofit leader in child and family services, has sold its Guardian Place affordable senior apartment buildings at 1620 N. Hamilton St. to multifamily housing operator Fairfield for $25.6 million. The organization opened Guardian Place in 1994, which today includes two buildings with 236 apartments across 6.5 acres.
multihousingnews.com
Fairfield Pays $26M for Richmond Affordable Asset
The age-restricted community is part of the LIHTC program. Fairfield Residential has acquired Guardian Place, a 236-unit low-income multifamily property in Richmond, Va., for $25.7 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jorge Rosa and TJ Liberto brokered the transaction for the seller, United Methodists Family Services. The fully affordable, age-restricted community...
Abandoned Richmond home goes up in flames, forces neighbors out of their home
Upon arrival, fire crews found the inside of the abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.
Bye-bye Bar Louie; new restaurant is moving into old Short Pump space
The former Bar Louie will be torn down to make room for Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille near Short Pump Town Center.
Community helps Midlothian man scammed out of $1,500: ‘I get emotional’
Community members in Midlothian are helping a man who was scammed out of hundreds of dollars last month -- money that he had saved for Christmas.
Richmond nursing home named best in the state by Newsweek Magazine
The facility, which opened in 2008, offers both long-term and short-term care to people with Alzheimer's, in rehab or who need nursing. It was ranked No. 1 this year based on a survey done by Newsweek ranking America's best nursing homes. This comes after it was ranked No. 2 last year.
styleweekly.com
Universal Language
Appearing downtown together this Sunday, Nov. 13 at Richmond Music Hall, two danceable bands will draw their highly individualistic music from a shared source: The folk melodies of Ethiopia. In the case of Richmond’s own Afro-Zen Allstars, this flow is filtered through the Westernized jazz sensibilities of golden age Addis...
