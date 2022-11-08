ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Emoni Bates dazzles national media, terrifies Michigan in electric Eastern Michigan debut

Hype and headlines have followed Emoni Bates for years, but there had been no joy in Batesville for multiple years. That changed Friday. In his Eastern Michigan debut, Bates torched No. 22 Michigan for a career-high 30 points. Eastern Michigan gave its in-state foes a run for its money, but Michigan escaped with a hard-fought 88-83 victory despite Bates' electric performance.
YPSILANTI, MI
Kait 8

Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney. She defeated Martin E. Lilly. She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.3 earthquake Wednesday morning in Mississippi County. The quake occurred at 8:51 a.m. Nov. 9. It was located 4.1 miles north-northeast of Dell and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers (3.35 miles). So far, the USGS has received...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Small town in Arkansas sells $2 million winning lottery ticket

WOOSTER, Ark. — The lottery has been at the top of many people's minds, especially folks in Wooster. Earlier this week, a Faulkner County woman bought a winning $2 million lottery ticket at a gas station there. Though the winner isn't the only one who will benefit— The gas...
WOOSTER, AR
THV11

One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Man hospitalized after being hit by train

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police say a man was flown to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was hit by a train. Sgt. Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said dispatch received a call around 6:22 p.m. Nov. 9 about a train hitting a man near the intersection of Bard Road and North Seventh Avenue.
PARAGOULD, AR
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy