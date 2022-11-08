ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

UW-L political scientist Chergosky with midterms recap and analysis of hiding gun in raw chicken going through TSA

UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky in studio Friday for La Crosse Talk PM with a midterm election recap. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
