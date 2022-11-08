Read full article on original website
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Midterms recap, look ahead with UW-L political science prof. Tim Dale
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Tim Dale, in the WIZM studio on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
UW-L political scientist Chergosky with midterms recap and analysis of hiding gun in raw chicken going through TSA
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky in studio Friday for La Crosse Talk PM with a midterm election recap. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Veterans Day sees groundbreaking for new military memorial in Riverside Park
A groundbreaking Friday at La Crosse’s Riverside Park for a veterans memorial statue that’s been eight years in the making. On Veterans Day, the VFW Post 1530 dedicated a groundbreaking for a statue made by a local artist that will be going up in the spring of 2023.
West Salem blows out Onalaska, headed to state championship for 1st time since 2007
A game that was decided by one point in Week 1 had a much different outcome Friday, with a state championship berth on the line. The West Salem High School football team is headed back to state for the first time since 2007, after a 37-14 win over Onalaska in the Division 3 semifinal.
Onalaska, West Salem rematch, a chance to get to state championship
A week 1 rematch but this time it’s for a trip to Camp Randall and a potential Division 3 state championship berth. That’s what’s on the line tonight for the West Salem and Onalaska high school football teams. Friday night’s 7 p.m. matchup can be seen on...
Career-high 13 points for La Crosse’s Jordan Davis, as Badgers win in Brewers stadium
A career-high 13 points for La Crosse native Jordan Davis, in helping the Wisconsin men’s basketball team take down Stanford at the Milwaukee Brewers stadium on Friday night. The 6-foot-4 junior guard was 4-fr-9 from the field, including 1 of 3 from deep, while adding three rebounds and a...
UW-L wins WIAC for 1st time since 2004, waits now for at-large NCAA tournament bid
For the first time since 2004, the UW-La Crosse football team has won the WIAC. The seventh-ranked Eagles share the title with No. 10 UW-Whitewater, after beating UW-Platteville 31-10 on Saturday in the regular-season finale. UW-Whitewater beat the Eagles in La Crosse back on Oct. 1, 34-31, but there are...
