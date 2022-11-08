Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
MasterBrand plans 'rebalancing' operations at its Oregon facility
JASPER, Ind. -- MasterBrand Cabinets announced Monday that it was undertaking "rebalancing operations" at its Grants Pass Operations facility. As part of the company's plans to restructure operations throughout the company, it was changing its staffing levels to "support its growth strategy to better and continue delivering the products and service levels that customers and consumers need."
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT BURGER IN ROSEBURG OPENS THURSDAY
Nearly twenty months after filing a development application with the City of Roseburg, In-N-Out Burger has announced that its Roseburg location will open on Thursday. The company began initial discussions with city staff regarding the property in October of 2020. The outlet is on Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
Fox 19
3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday implicates two Indiana residents and a man from Kentucky in a years-long conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China. At risk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, were sensitive technical drawings related to military projects including aviation, submarine, radar,...
KTVL
Rogue Valley cities and counties put psilocybin therapy back to the test
Voters in Southern Oregon on Tuesday will have the chance once and for all to re-affirm or deny their support for psilocybin therapy's use in clinical settings. As part of Measure 109, passed two years ago, cities and counties were given the option to be able to opt back out and send the issue back to the voters. Psilocybin is now back on the ballot in 75% the state's counties, including all of Southern and Eastern Oregon.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
KTVL
RMF responds to abandoned vehicle fire in Grants Pass
Josephine County, Ore. — On Monday night at 10:36 p.m., Rural Metro fire responded to an abandoned, fully-involved van in the 4100 block of Highland Ave in Grants Pass. Numerous reports to 911 of a vehicle fire alerted RMF's Engine 7502, which was already in the area returning from a medical emergency.
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 IU basketball commit Gabe Cupps will sign with Indiana on Wednesday morning
Ohio’s reigning Mr. Basketball will sign his National Letter of Intent with Indiana this week. Class of 2023 4-star point guard Gabe Cupps told The Daily Hoosier he will sign his NLI with IU at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The early signing period runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
ijpr.org
Golden leads Sparacino in tight Senate District 3 race
Unofficial results in Jackson County, with all precincts reporting, show incumbent Democrat Golden leading over challenger Randy Sparacino by 2,153 votes, a margin of around 3% as of Wednesday morning. Jackson County reports all ballots counted that have currently been received, but ballots that are postmarked by election day and...
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
Rural ranchers face $4,000 proposed fine for violating state drought order
The penalty is the maximum the ranchers — who pumped Shasta River water for eight days — could face under state law. It amounts to about $50 per rancher, which is no deterrent, ranchers and officials agree.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jakai Newton signing with IU this week, working his way back to the court following an injury
After six months spent behind the scenes, Jakai Newton is eagerly looking forward to a bright future. His road to making things official with Indiana concludes this week, and his road back to the basketball court will follow soon thereafter. Newton tells The Daily Hoosier he is planning to sign...
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.7.22
Democratic candidate for Governor Tina Kotek shares her vision for Oregon and talks about her plans if elected. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 7 22.
KDRV
Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Accident in Vincennes
At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
