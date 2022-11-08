Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont

An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend.

Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10.

The next morning, there was a large police presence at a home in Egg Harbor Township’s Zion Park section that was later confirmed to be part of the investigation.

Crawford was captured Saturday by U.S. Marshal’s and is currently jailed in Newport, Vt., awaiting extradition.

Hannah, affectionately known as Jonezy, was shot in the Somers Point Village Apartments on Mays Landing Road just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10, three days before his 35th birthday. He was taken to the Trauma Unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he died.

Murder charges against Crawford were made public in July.

He also faces weapons offenses related to the case, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Crawford also has an outstanding gun case from 2020, BreakingAC discovered. He additionally faces drug charges in a warrant dated the day after the killing.