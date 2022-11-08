Check out the most recent edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. It features a conversation with the creative team behind Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues documentary. The new Apple Original Documentary offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. Black & Blues honors Armstrong's legacy as a founding father of jazz, America’s first pop music star and cultural ambassador. Black & Blues Director, Sacha Jenkins and producer Justin Wilkes are here to chat about the project and more.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO