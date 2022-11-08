Read full article on original website
Paradox Interactive Eyes 2023 Release Date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
The next Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines game could very well be ready by next year. Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester recently revealed that there is still a possibility that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The development for Vampire: The Masquerade...
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST
Hogwarts Legacy is getting a gameplay showcase trailer tonight. Developer Avalanche Software has scheduled a YouTube premiere for 11:25pm IST/ 10am PT, promising a brand-new tour of the Hogwarts castle, alongside a deep dive into the character creation system, combat, and a first look at the general UI. The showcase will also be hosted on the official Avalanche Software Twitch channel, presented by community guest host “XpectoGo.” Originally set for a 2021 launch, Hogwarts Legacy underwent multiple delays before settling for a February 10, 2023 release date. It will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
PS5 India November 11 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Horizon Forbidden West Bundles
PS5’s November restock, the first since the recent price hike, is here. Today at 12pm noon, both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console — the Rs. 54,990 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 44,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. Except just like in August, they will only be offered in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, the PlayStation-exclusive action RPG that was released back in February. Weirdly, there’s no sign of a God of War Ragnarök bundle — that is being offered in other parts of the world — even as Sony India went all out on the marketing of the new PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game released this week on both PS4 and PS5.
