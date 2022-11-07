Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, Connecticut
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain future
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in Bridgeport
Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie
A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Dies in New Milford Crash: Mayor
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in New Milford Tuesday night. Mayor Pete Bass said the crash happened on Route 7 in the Bridge Street area. The mayor said a pedestrian that was struck in the crash has since died. Delays are expected and drivers are...
Prepare body for COVID-19 booster, new Paxlovid treatment
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With many people planning to get the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot before the holidays Yale Medicine infectious diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said you can prepare your body for a better response. “Stay hydrated and anticipate having plenty of time to rest,” Tuan said. “And if you don’t feel great, […]
Mother and 17-month-old daughter injured in Peekskill crash
While News 12 has learned the girl was not seriously hurt, police are not releasing the woman’s condition.
Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Crash On Sunrise Highway In Southampton
A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Southampton between exits 64 and 65 on the eastbound highway shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, according to New York State Police. Police said the driver was...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Smoke In The High School
2022-11-07@11:11pm–#Trumbull Firefighters discover a charger at a “computer charging station” that caused a smoke condition in the are near the facility lounge at Trumbull High School. Fire marshal called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
Man Charged In Hammer Attack During Argument At Milford Business
A Connecticut man was charged with assault after allegedly repeatedly hitting another man with a hammer during an argument at a business. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Collegian Movers in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers responded to the business...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident
2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
stamfordhealth.org
RSV on the rise in Stamford, CT: A pediatrician's tips to stay safe
If you have young children, then you're no stranger to the viral bugs, mostly cold, flu, and, now COVID, that can ground them for a couple of weeks every winter. But do you know about RSV? Here's everything you need to know. What is RSV?. RSV stands for the respiratory...
Eyewitness News
Several lanes on I-84 closed due to truck crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A truck crash is causing traffic headaches Wednesday morning in Waterbury. Around 8:30 A.M., CT DOT reported a crash between exits 21 and 22. The left lanes of I-84 west and east are shut down for the removal of a truck from the median jersey barrier.
Ex-Town Of Fairfield Public Works Director Admits To Environmental Offenses
A former Fairfield County public works director pleaded guilty to nine felony environmental and fraud offenses. Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin announced on Monday, Nov. 7 that former Fairfield Director of Public Works Joseph Michelangelo, age 61, of Fairfield, pleaded guilty to the charges. Michelangelo entered guilty pleas...
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
fox61.com
Local police encountering increasing number of Glock switches on the street
WATERBURY, Conn — It’s the new shot heard around the world and it comes from a Glock. The manufacturer’s handguns are being retrofitted with a device that’s threatening local law enforcement and the safety on your street. In the United States, there are more guns than...
Naugatuck High School placed in lockdown after report of student with gun in backpack
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – An active criminal investigation was underway Wednesday at Naugatuck High School after a student reported that they saw a firearm inside a backpack. “As our community expects, incidents relating to weapons are responded to swiftly and with a significant deployment of police resources,” the Naugatuck Police Department said in a written […]
greenwichsentinel.com
Statement from state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello
“To the people of Greenwich and Stamford in the 149th,. This morning, I called my opponent, gave her my congratulations, and wished her all my best in representing the 149th. It has been an honor working for you, guided by my oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the state...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-11-06@8:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 700 block of Howard Avenue. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Pain management, new technology for those navigating chronic pain
(WTNH) — Nearly 20 million Americans suffer from some form of chronic pain that can greatly interfere with their quality of life. This leaves many to seek out treatment to help alleviate what they’re going through. Dr. Oliver Hulland, a pain medicine specialist with the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute in New Haven, joined News […]
