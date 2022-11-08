The Boston College Eagles embark on their next to last road trip of the season, as they head to Raleigh, NC. to meet up with the #17 ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Eagles (2-7, 1-4) may be doing this with a new man at the controls of the offense. Freshman Emmett Morehead made his first start at quarterback last Friday night vs Duke. He made the start because Phil Jurkovec was sidelined with a knee injury. Morehead made the most of the opportunity, as he went 27-of-45 for 330 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles did lose the game 38-31. However, it was a positive look into the future of the program.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO