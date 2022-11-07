Read full article on original website
Joline Cuyler Stanley
Joline C. Stanley died Oct. 14, 2022, at home, with her family. She was 92. Born on Feb. 19, 1930, in Sullivan, she is the last of her generation to pass. She was predeceased by her four siblings, Laverne Stanley LeVasseur, Orissa Stanley Sargent, Edward Stanley and Babe Stanley. She was also predeceased by her son, Kershin Phinney, and daughter, Katrina Phinney, who died at birth. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Davis Aiguier, and her grandchildren, Kalli Aiguier and Beau Aiguier, all of Sullivan; also her grandchildren Ryan Phinney and Jack Phinney, both of Concord, N.H. She has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. There will be a celebration of life in the spring.
Mary Weaver Cummins
Mary Weaver Cummins, 88, of Brooklin, died Nov. 1, 2022, peacefully and in the company of family. A longtime member and chair of the Brooklin School Board, she was instrumental in securing funding for the new Brooklin School, which opened in 1995. She earned the respect of the community for her even-handed management of occasionally contentious meetings.
Downeast births
At Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital In Ellsworth. Oct. 4, 2022, to Catey Bridges and La’Donte Holland of Bangor, a daughter, La’Rae Etta. Oct. 11, 2022, to Molly and Asad Rahman of Southwest Harbor, a boy, Laith Rahman. Oct. 12, 2022, to Rebecca Gray and Alex Betz of...
Bucksport Police log week of November 10
BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport police and fire departments escorted the girls’ soccer team back to town after the girls won the Class C State Championship soccer game in Hampden Nov. 5. Animal call. The animal control officer was notified about a husky running on the football field Nov....
Holiday fair at St. Dunstan’s
ELLSWORTH — St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, located at 134 State St. in Ellsworth, will hold its yearly holiday fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be baked goods, jams and jellies, jewelry, Liz Tracy fine sewn crafts, children’s games, puzzles and books, quality antiques and collectibles. A soup and sandwich takeout lunch will also be available.
Rankin, Bishop win in Bucksport
BUCKSPORT — Voters returned incumbent Town Councilor Ed Rankin Jr. to the Town Council Tuesday with 1,418 votes. Also elected was Steven Bishop, who is currently Planning Board chairman, with 1,389 votes. Bishop replaces Kathy Downes, who decided not to seek reelection. Challenger Tracey J. Hair took 1,022 votes.
Granger defeats Foster in DA race
ELLSWORTH — Longtime attorney Bob Granger has unseated two-term District 7 prosecutor Matt Foster. “I am still without official word on the final election results but based on the current numbers being reported in the news it appears my lead remains at about three percentage points,” Granger said. “If those numbers hold with the towns that have not yet reported then I’ll be ecstatic.”
Taking flight: Little Deer Isle physician returns to carving and sculpting waterfowl
LITTLE DEER ISLE — Waterfowl carver Josh Brewer has given up practicing medicine to return to his other vocation. It began when he was a young boy, partially as a way to stay occupied in his father’s workshop. The Maryland native and former physician resigned from Northern Light...
Physical therapy practice opens a second location
BLUE HILL — Dr. Hollan Oliver, owner of Coastline Physical Therapy & Performance, has secured a new office location at 1 West Lane, Suite B in Blue Hill. Coastline Physical Therapy will open Monday, Nov. 14. Physical therapy (PT) is care that aims to ease pain and help you function, move and live better. In addition to physical therapy, Oliver and her team offer occupational therapy and medical massage.
Ellsworth Police log week of November 10
ELLSWORTH — Officers arrested a man who allegedly assaulted and held a woman against her will at an Oriole Way residence Friday, police said. Warren Robbins, 49, of Ellsworth was arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence assault and criminal restraint. Robbins has an initial court date of Jan....
Hancock County jail log week of November 10
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10:. Nicole A. Lamphere, 41, Madison, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful cocaine possession. Amanda L. Sawyer, 33, Steuben, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
Maine State Police log week of November 10
ELLSWORTH — A sound of a gunshot at midnight Oct. 29 led to arrest for a Sedgwick man, the Maine State Police reported. Cpl. Owen Reed had been working in Sedgwick and heard the sound of the shot, which seemed to be coming from the Blue Hill area. Reed...
Lest we forget
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and the pages of this newspaper contain dozens of photos of individuals with local ties who served or are currently serving in our nation’s armed forces. At least eight are Purple Heart recipients. Several received Bronze Stars. All gave something of themselves in service to their country — in some cases their lives. The submissions are snapshots into how everyday people become heroes.
Police make arrest in cold case
HANCOCK – The Maine State Police, with help from a private DNA laboratory, made an arrest Nov. 9 in a 26-year-old cold case. Maine State Police detectives on Wednesday arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro for the alleged sexual assault of a now 47-year-old woman, who at the time was from the town of Hancock, announced Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Acadia Fire tryouts Nov. 19
ELLSWORTH — Acadia Fire FC Soccer Academy is holding tryouts for the winter and spring season for teams that will compete in the Maine State Premier League. Tryouts are Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wilson Field on Boggy Brook Road in Ellsworth. The rain date will be Sunday, Nov. 20, at the same times.
Growing food pantry moves to Rte. 1
GOULDSBORO — Donna Harmon wears many hats. She’s a wife, mother and grandmother. She’s the blond lady, clad in a high-vis vest, who tells people where to dispose of their waste at the transfer station. She’s the baker behind the luscious whoopie pies, raspberry turnovers and other sweets from Corea Catering and Baking. All her endeavors entail interacting with the public, but the latest may be the dearest to her heart.
Mills wins second term; RCV count likely in U.S. House race
ELLSWORTH — Maine’s first female governor was reelected Tuesday, denying former Republican Governor Paul LePage a comeback tour. With 80.6 percent of precincts reporting mid-Wednesday morning, Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, led with 56 percent of the vote to LePage’s 42 percent, according to the Portland Press Herald. Hancock County voters mirrored statewide results, favoring Mills 57 percent to LePage’s 41 percent, according to preliminary results gathered by The American. Independent Sam Hunkler, a retired doctor from Beals, took 2 percent of the vote statewide and roughly 1.9 percent in Hancock County.
Versant seeks to expand substation
ELLSWORTH — Planning Board members Nov. 2 weighed in on and ultimately approved Versant Power’s preliminary application to expand the Boggy Brook substation to accommodate new equipment that will prevent any voltage collapse. The major use site development application seeks to add 42,000 square feet, or just under...
Gouldsboro Police log week of November 10
GOULDSBORO — Adin Young of Cherryfield was uninjured when his 2008 GMC Envoy struck a deer on West Bay Road on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 29-year-old driver told police that the deer ran in front of his vehicle and he was unable to stop in time. The vehicle sustained minor damage and the deer was turned over to the driver, according to the investigating officer, Landan Scott.
Harvest supper in Bucksport
BUCKSPORT — Bucksport United Methodist Church will be hosting a harvest supper on Friday, Nov. 11. The dinner will have a choice of turkey or roast pork, stuffing, carrots, mashed potato, rolls and dessert. The price is $10 per person. Serving is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call the...
