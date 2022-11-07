Joline C. Stanley died Oct. 14, 2022, at home, with her family. She was 92. Born on Feb. 19, 1930, in Sullivan, she is the last of her generation to pass. She was predeceased by her four siblings, Laverne Stanley LeVasseur, Orissa Stanley Sargent, Edward Stanley and Babe Stanley. She was also predeceased by her son, Kershin Phinney, and daughter, Katrina Phinney, who died at birth. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Davis Aiguier, and her grandchildren, Kalli Aiguier and Beau Aiguier, all of Sullivan; also her grandchildren Ryan Phinney and Jack Phinney, both of Concord, N.H. She has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. There will be a celebration of life in the spring.

