For many international students, the holidays can either be a time to fly home and see family or a time to miss them more than ever. Mexico City, Mexico, junior Hyusuk Ricky Oh said during the semester, it can be hard to be away from family for months at a time. It’s often too impractical to travel internationally for Thanksgiving, making for a lonely week in Waco while friends are away with their own families.

WACO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO