baylorlariat.com
Non-Christian students engage in holiday season at Baylor
Baylor is known for its holiday-themed events like Christmas on Fifth, which caters to its majority-Christian population. However, students of non-Christian faiths on campus still enjoy partaking in the holiday season. Katy senior Sanjana Natarajan practices Hinduism, but she said her favorite holiday is Christmas. For as long as she...
baylorlariat.com
Faculty look ahead to winter break for travel, holiday celebrations
Baylor faculty look forward to celebrating the holiday season while school is out with traditions and plans of their own. Some faculty members said they spend most of their winter break traveling, visiting family or resting. Many of them said they do not spend much time preparing for the spring semester.
baylorlariat.com
International students prepare for homesickness, holiday travel
For many international students, the holidays can either be a time to fly home and see family or a time to miss them more than ever. Mexico City, Mexico, junior Hyusuk Ricky Oh said during the semester, it can be hard to be away from family for months at a time. It’s often too impractical to travel internationally for Thanksgiving, making for a lonely week in Waco while friends are away with their own families.
baylorlariat.com
International Education Week expands students’ understanding of world
This week, Baylor is hosting International Education Week. It is designed to promote and celebrate international exchange worldwide, according to Holly Joyner, assistant director of marketing and communications for the Center for Global Engagement. Joyner is in charge of International Education Week and said the program began because of the...
baylorlariat.com
Friendsgiving tradition sparks strong bond among friend groups
Whether students plan on traveling home or staying in Waco for a week of food and football, Friendsgiving dinners provide an opportunity to celebrate and share a meal with loved ones. According to a Delish article, the term Friendsgiving dates back to 2007, but its popularity may be attributed to...
baylorlariat.com
Last Language Standing competition encourages language use outside of classroom
Hosted from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, Last Language Standing (LLS) is a weeklong competition among different languages taught at Baylor. The event is located in front of the Interactive Media & Language Center (iMLC) on the third floor of Draper Academic Building. According to the LLS website, LLS allows...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor Law prepares for spring admission with LSAT
Baylor Law School is accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester, with submissions due Nov. 10. Students must meet a number of requirements to be eligible for acceptance, including taking the Law School Admission Test, more commonly known as the LSAT. According to the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), the purpose of the LSAT is to test the skills necessary for success in the first year of law school.
baylorlariat.com
Department of Public Safety, Hunter Walker release video promoting Guardian app
Baylor’s Department of Public Safety released a video promoting the Rave Guardian app, featuring student body president Hunter Walker. “One of Baylor’s main priorities is the safety of its students,” Walker said in the video. “With that in mind, Baylor encourages students to use the free Rave Guardian app.”
baylorlariat.com
‘Stay ready, don’t get ready’: No. 10 Baylor volleyball engages in conference title race
With four games remaining in the regular season, the young No. 10 Baylor volleyball team has set itself up for a Big 12 championship — if they can run the table. A motto of “stay ready, don’t get ready” keeps everyone engaged. The group only has...
baylorlariat.com
‘We need everyone there’: Shapen pleads for big crowd as Baylor football welcomes No. 19 K-State
Through the first three games of conference play, the odds of Baylor football making it back to Arlington were seemingly all but dwindled away. Back-to-back losses had the Bears on the outside looking in, expected to not hit the mark on preseason predictions to repeat as Big 12 champions. But...
baylorlariat.com
Student government launches airport shuttle from Waco to DFW
Student government has developed a new shuttle service to help transport students from Waco to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for special holidays. Waco sophomore Aidon Butler said shuttle tickets will cost $20 each, with a total capacity of 110 seats and a limit of three bags per person. It will be stopping at every terminal in the airport.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor’s Mulkey doesn’t just dominate acro & tumbling, she created it
Could you imagine going back-to-back-to-back-to — well, you get the point. Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling head coach Felecia Mulkey has won every national title; all 11 of them and the last seven with the Bears. However, this goes deeper than just coaching, as Mulkey is actually one of the creators of the entire sport.
baylorlariat.com
Red wave hits McLennan County: Sessions, Birdwell, Anderson reelected
Republicans kept their hold on McLennan County Tuesday night as both Texas state and U.S. Congress seats remained conservative. Candidates gathered at the McLennan County Republican Party offices to meet constituents, monitor election results and rejoice in a conservative sweep of the state and national offices. Attendance picked up around...
baylorlariat.com
No. 18 Baylor WBB brings energy, defeats Lamar 88- 50 in season opener
No. 18 Baylor women’s basketball won its 13th-straight season opener, as they defeated Lamar University 88-50 Monday night in the Ferrell Center. The Bears, old and new, stepped up on the court to command the match, led by senior guard Jaden Owens, who claimed her first career double-double. Freshman...
baylorlariat.com
Sprinkle of joy: Santa’s Workshop ensures kids have magical Christmas
Santa’s Workshop continues to spread Christmas cheer to hundreds of children ages 3 to 5 in local day cares, schools and Head Start Centers. This year, the organization plans to drop off 350 presents in late November or early December. Both toy donations and monetary donations from the Baylor community are accepted.
baylorlariat.com
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball dominates season opener with 64-point win over MVSU
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball kicked off the season with a 117-53 victory over Mississippi Valley State University Monday morning in the Ferrell Center. The Bears are now 18-2 in season openers under head coach Scott Drew, and their 64-point win is third largest in program history. “[We] got...
baylorlariat.com
Flu cases increase as fewer people get vaccinated
Health officials have observed low numbers of flu vaccinations in McLennan County and the Baylor community, aligning with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows fewer Americans have been getting the vaccine in the last three years. Dr. Sharon Stern, medical director at the Baylor Health...
baylorlariat.com
Josh Tetens elected as McLennan County district attorney
Republican Josh Tetens has won the race for McLennan County district attorney over Democratic opponent Aubrey Robertson, leading with 68.97% of the vote. The district attorney’s job is to determine which cases to prosecute. Tetens said his top priority is to crack down on violent crime cases. Violent crime...
