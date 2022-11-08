Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Selena Gomez's former assistant says the singer didn't 'want to be alive' during her 2016 tour
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The film shows Gomez spiraling toward a mental health crisis during her 2016 "Revival" tour. In one clip, Gomez's former assistant says the singer had thoughts of suicide and her eyes were "pitch black." "Selena Gomez:...
Selena Gomez hits back after 'falling out' with kidney donor friend
Tensions appear to be rising between Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raisa, who famously donated a kidney to Gomez back in 2017. Gomez’s recent comment about Taylor Swift being her ‘only friend in the industry’ seems to have ignited the alleged drama, with Raisa being a well-known Latina actor.
Popculture
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume
Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry
Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Carters Recreate “The Proud Family” For Halloween
Beyonce and Jay-Z never miss a beat when it comes to Halloween. This year, the Carters and their three children — Blue, Rumi & Sir — got in on the holiday festivities. On Thursday, the Renaissance singer’s mom, Tina Knowles, shared a photo of her daughter and her gorgeous family dressed up as The Proud Family for Halloween.
Selena Gomez speaks out about her reunion with Hailey Bieber for the first time
Selena Gomez has publicly spoken out for the first time about her viral photo with Hailey Bieber and denied allegations of their rumoured feud.The 30-year-old actor addressed her reunion with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife during a recent interview withVulture. Her comments come after the two women made headlines last month when they were photographed hugging at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala. When asked about what the “story” behind her reunion with Bieber was, Gomez told the publication that there wasn’t any drama between her and the model.“Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said....
Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"
Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
Marsai Martin Shares A Behind The Scenes Look At Her Effortless Glam
Marsai Martin is all grown up and her stylist recently shared a BTS look at their makeup routine.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift Reacts to Friend Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline. Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years...
TMZ.com
Celebrities Celebrate Halloween in Sexy But Safe Costumes
It's really the first real post-COVID Halloween party night, and celebs were out in force!!!. Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony hit up Karrueche and Lenny S.'s soiree, along with Diddy and Kelly Rowland. Kim was Mystique from the "X-Men" flicks, covered in skin-tight blue latex. Vas Morgan's party drew tons...
‘The Good Fight’ Series Finale Almost Got Spoiled by the Real World
[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for the series finale of “The Good Fight.”] For a series that was no stranger to embracing chaos, “The Good Fight” wrapped its six-season run on a moment far more simple. Co-showrunner Robert King, who directed the finale, remembered that the last sequence the show shot featured Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) and Carmen Moyo (Charmaine Bingwa) sharing a farewell moment of friendship on the stairs at the Reddick and Ri’Chard law offices. “It was a real emotional one to end on, because they were good friends. And Sarah Steele has been with us for so many...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Free Online
Best sites to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - Last updated on Nov 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on this page.
New trailer released for Rihanna's upcoming star-studded Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show
The trailer for Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show has arrived. The new preview for the fashion experience, which premieres Nov. 9 on Prime Video, gives a sneak peek of the artists performing during the special event and a look at the star-studded roster appearing throughout the show.
PopSugar
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham Had a Sweet Slumber Party
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrated the Nov. 5 release of "My Mind & Me" with an intimate slumber party at the Peltz Beckham residence. In snaps shared by Peltz Beckham on Nov. 6, the two posed in matching satin pink pajamas and furry blue sandals, along with friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez and Gomez's 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey. It looks like aspiring chef Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who's pictured shaking up cocktails in the kitchen, catered the adorable girls' night in.
Hypebae
Lindsay Lohan Teams up With Law Roach on a Buzzy Fashion Moment
Lindsay Lohan seems to be changing up her style. The star, who recently dropped a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” debuted her new look courtesy of Law Roach, the celebrity stylist known for his viral red carpet moments with Zendaya. The actor stepped out in New York City...
Comments / 0