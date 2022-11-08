There's no sense at this point in doing my usual post game breakdown of the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn last night, a game that officially ended Texas A&M's bowl hopes and put them in the SEC cellar after starting the season in the top ten. There's also not a lot of sense at this point in taking much of a look at A&M's next opponent in UMass, a team that should be hopelessly outmatched versus the Aggies from a personnel standpoint and won't provide us with much of a measuring stick on where the program really stands.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO