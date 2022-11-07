Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Possible Serial Killer Practices Before Striking In 1996Still UnsolvedCharlottesville, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Haunted UVA: The Auxillary Hospitality HouseCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Trails & Virtual Meetings – November 2022 CCAC Wrap-up
A few takeaways from the CCAC meeting on 9 November 2022. Apologies for the list format; wanted to get this published as it’s fresh, and my brain works better in list format for digesting and conveying this sort of information. Lots of Crozet Trails Crew people in attendance for...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
WHSV
Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
breezejmu.org
Harrisonburg: Live election results
Harrisonburg voters went to the polls today to decide four local races: Virginia’s 6th Congressional district, Harrisonburg city council, a special election for city council and Harrisonburg City School Board. Polls closed at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, here are the results as of 8:40 p.m. 6th Congressional...
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
cbs19news
Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia
In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Waynesboro Police have determined that a message threatening violence at Kate Collins Middle School is not a real threat, and Waynesboro Public Schools is saying the middle school will open on schedule on Wednesday. According to a post on the WPS Facebook page Tuesday night, a message threatening violence on...
NBC 29 News
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
NBC 29 News
AHIP joins in Virginia Energy Assistance Program and gears up for holiday campaign
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program is preparing for winter. The Virginia Energy Assistance Program through Social Services is just now getting underway where eligible households will receive help with the costs of heating their homes. It’s helped 42 families in the last 3 years.
UV Cavalier Daily
Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era
Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
pmg-va.com
Car jacking in Forest
Early morning on Wednesday, November 2, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located in Forest at approximately 12:45 A.M for the report of armed robbery and car jacking. At approximately 12:40 A.M an unknown light-colored sedan blocked the victim’s vehicle from entering into Forest...
