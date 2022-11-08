ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NY1

Federal judge blocks Biden student loan relief program

A federal judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, ruling in favor of a conservative advocacy group that sued to stop the program. The Biden administration’s loan forgiveness program seeks provide federal student loan debt relief to borrowers individually making less than $125,000, or jointly making less than $250,000; as well as borrowers with loans that are not commercially held. If a borrower qualifies, the program would forgive $10,000 in debt for qualified borrowers, and $20,000 in relief to Pell Grant recipients.
TEXAS STATE
NY1

McCarthy could face 'real challenge' holding small GOP majority together, expert says

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is potentially on the cusp of a moment he's waited years for – though it might not have been the one he envisioned. Not long after entering Congress in 2007, the Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., entered the ranks of House Republican leadership. In 2015, he sought to become House speaker, only to bow out of the race when he could not consolidate the support of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
NY1

NYers to lose committee chair roles if GOP takes control

In the event Republicans take control of the U.S. House after Tuesday’s midterms, several New York Democrats will no longer lead powerful House committees — costing the state power and influence on Capitol Hill. Four New Yorkers currently serve as House committee chairs: Rep. Jerry Nadler leads the...
NY1

Malliotakis beats Rose in rematch, Staten Island stays red

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is projected by Spectrum News to beat back a challenge from former Rep. Max Rose, the Democrat she bested two years ago to take a seat representing Staten Island and part of southern Brooklyn. With 88% of the expected vote reporting as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

New York City votes in favor of all four ballot measures

City residents said yes to all four ballot measures at the polls in Tuesday’s midterm elections, in addition to casting votes for city, state, and federal officials. One of the measures was posed to voters statewide, while the other three pertained to just New York City. The first measure...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

