NY1
Zimmerman concedes to Santos in Long Island-Queens congressional district
Democrat Robert Zimmerman conceded to Republican George Santos early Wednesday morning in the race to represent a newly drawn district in Queens and Nassau counties, a spokesperson told Spectrum News. Santos leads 92.8% to 54.2% with 45.8% of the votes reporting as of Tuesday night, according to The Associated Press.
Business Insider
Liz Cheney says 2022 midterm elections were a 'rejection' of Trump and a 'victory for team normal'
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, endorsed three Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.
NY1
Federal judge blocks Biden student loan relief program
A federal judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, ruling in favor of a conservative advocacy group that sued to stop the program. The Biden administration’s loan forgiveness program seeks provide federal student loan debt relief to borrowers individually making less than $125,000, or jointly making less than $250,000; as well as borrowers with loans that are not commercially held. If a borrower qualifies, the program would forgive $10,000 in debt for qualified borrowers, and $20,000 in relief to Pell Grant recipients.
NY1
McCarthy could face 'real challenge' holding small GOP majority together, expert says
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is potentially on the cusp of a moment he's waited years for – though it might not have been the one he envisioned. Not long after entering Congress in 2007, the Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., entered the ranks of House Republican leadership. In 2015, he sought to become House speaker, only to bow out of the race when he could not consolidate the support of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans.
NY1
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
NY1
NYers to lose committee chair roles if GOP takes control
In the event Republicans take control of the U.S. House after Tuesday’s midterms, several New York Democrats will no longer lead powerful House committees — costing the state power and influence on Capitol Hill. Four New Yorkers currently serve as House committee chairs: Rep. Jerry Nadler leads the...
NY1
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, DCCC chair, concedes NY-17 race to Mike Lawler
U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the man charged with electing Democrats to the House of Representatives, has conceded the race for the 17th Congressional District between him and state Assemblyman Mike Lawler. According to the latest unofficial vote totals, Lawler leads Maloney 50.6% to 49.4%, with a vote difference of...
NY1
Malliotakis beats Rose in rematch, Staten Island stays red
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is projected by Spectrum News to beat back a challenge from former Rep. Max Rose, the Democrat she bested two years ago to take a seat representing Staten Island and part of southern Brooklyn. With 88% of the expected vote reporting as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning,...
NY1
New York City votes in favor of all four ballot measures
City residents said yes to all four ballot measures at the polls in Tuesday’s midterm elections, in addition to casting votes for city, state, and federal officials. One of the measures was posed to voters statewide, while the other three pertained to just New York City. The first measure...
