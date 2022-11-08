Read full article on original website
Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain discusses with Nicolle Wallace the results of the midterm elections and how President Biden will attempt to work with Republicans after the results. Nov. 10, 2022.
Democrats keep control of the Senate, a major victory for Biden's agenda
Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects. That means Democrats have won 50 seats, effectively keeping their edge in the Senate after a close midterm elections cycle and successfully fighting off Republican efforts to take control of the chamber. (Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, giving them 50 Senate seats as well, Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to cast any potential tiebreaking votes.)
Taking aim at DeSantis, Trump goes further than he should have
The New York Times published an article that quickly made the rounds among political insiders, especially in the Republican Party. Its lede was straightforward:. For months, former President Donald J. Trump has been grumbling quietly to friends and visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion, some 400 miles to the north. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a man Mr. Trump believes he put on the map, has been acting far less like an acolyte and more like a future competitor, Mr. Trump complains. With his stock rising fast in the party, the governor has conspicuously refrained from saying he would stand aside if Mr. Trump runs for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.
Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'
“It was easy to go to voters in this election—and I campaigned in 12 states—and show the receipts,” says Sen. Cory Booker on why Democrats overperformed in the midterm elections. “It was an easy case to make.”Nov. 11, 2022.
McCarthy facing obstacles from within GOP in bid for House speaker
NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on the “final exam” that Rep. Kevin McCarthy faces and the support he needs to garner from fellow Republicans.Nov. 11, 2022.
‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash
Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber after 5 states held referendums on abortion rights in the 2022 midterms. Moore strongly telling Melber these key states voted to say “We don’t want the government saying what women can do… Democrats have got to quit being wimps and fight on these issues… Be ahead of the curve.”Nov. 11, 2022.
Democrats' big midterm gains threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes
Nov 13 (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.
Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP
Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC
Republicans and Democrats both hammered the economy in their midterm closing arguments, as both parties sought to capitalize on voter concern over inflation. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the root cause of the problem, and who can actually fix it.Nov. 10, 2022.
The Midterms Message for Republicans
Liberals reacted to the election of Donald Trump in 2016 with dismay, horror—and curiosity. Reporters ventured to Trump counties to ask questions. Political scientists studied the voting effect of international trade. Hollywood made a movie out of J. D. Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. Liberals didn’t like what had...
NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State
Democrat Adrian Fontes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell for his first TV interview after defeating Mark Finchem, who has denied the results of the 2020 election. Fontes says he’s excited that the voters of Arizona “recognized the nonsense that they presented” and proud to stand up for democracy in Arizona.Nov. 12, 2022.
Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?
Donald Trump has famously said that he doesn't like losers. Now several Republicans and conservative pundits are blaming him for the “red wave” that never was. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the GOP being openly critical of Trump after major midterms losses.Nov. 11, 2022.
Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues
The New York Times Magazine's Robert Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcomes from the midterm elections and why he says despite some evidence, most Republican lawmakers and constituents aren't yet turning away from Trump.Nov. 11, 2022.
Rep. Sharice Davids Wants GOP and Democrats to Find "Common Ground"
Representative Sharice Davids won re-election in Kansas on Tuesday. NBC News projects that Davids beat her Republican opponent Amanda Adkins by over 12 points in their second head-to-head matchup since 2020. “I’m someone who never took things for granted,” says Rep. Davids. “People appreciated that I am truly here to do this job-- to do the work that goes into representing the Kansas 3rd, whether that’s economic issues or reproductive rights... I think that people appreciate when you show up to do more listening than talking or Tweeting.” Nov. 12, 2022.
Titus battles back from redrawn district to build on Democratic wins in Nevada
Rep. Dina Titus talks with Alex Wagner about what issues she felt resonated with voters in her successful reelection campaign in Nevada.Nov. 12, 2022.
Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged
Democrats have outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, turning the so-called red wave that Republicans and some in media promised MAGA voters into a red wheeze. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison joins Joy for an analysis of the Democrats' strategies, and an autopsy of key lost races.Nov. 12, 2022.
The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election
In the case of all six of the abortion-related initiatives that were on the ballot in several states this year, voters chose to protect abortion rights. It was also an issue that helped propel some candidates to victory. “Newly registered women were two-thirds of newly-registered voters and abortion is what was bringing them out to the polls,” says Becca Andrews, author of ‘NO CHOICE: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right’. Dr. Rachael Bedard and her organization Families United for Freedom were involved in the ballot measure campaigns in Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, and Montana. She tells Ali Velshi, “What I think we learned this cycle…is that if you target the question and the messaging to where voters’ values already are, you can win on persuasion.”Nov. 13, 2022.
Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive
The midterms battle for control of the House and Senate is still not over. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how younger voters and more prevented the so-called red wave from occurring, and considered election denying and abortion access as they voted.Nov. 12, 2022.
