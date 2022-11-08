ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain discusses with Nicolle Wallace the results of the midterm elections and how President Biden will attempt to work with Republicans after the results. Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Democrats keep control of the Senate, a major victory for Biden's agenda

Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects. That means Democrats have won 50 seats, effectively keeping their edge in the Senate after a close midterm elections cycle and successfully fighting off Republican efforts to take control of the chamber. (Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, giving them 50 Senate seats as well, Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to cast any potential tiebreaking votes.)
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Taking aim at DeSantis, Trump goes further than he should have

The New York Times published an article that quickly made the rounds among political insiders, especially in the Republican Party. Its lede was straightforward:. For months, former President Donald J. Trump has been grumbling quietly to friends and visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion, some 400 miles to the north. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a man Mr. Trump believes he put on the map, has been acting far less like an acolyte and more like a future competitor, Mr. Trump complains. With his stock rising fast in the party, the governor has conspicuously refrained from saying he would stand aside if Mr. Trump runs for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.

Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash

Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber after 5 states held referendums on abortion rights in the 2022 midterms. Moore strongly telling Melber these key states voted to say “We don’t want the government saying what women can do… Democrats have got to quit being wimps and fight on these issues… Be ahead of the curve.”Nov. 11, 2022.
Reuters

Democrats' big midterm gains threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes

Nov 13 (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP

Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC

Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC

Republicans and Democrats both hammered the economy in their midterm closing arguments, as both parties sought to capitalize on voter concern over inflation. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the root cause of the problem, and who can actually fix it.Nov. 10, 2022.
The Atlantic

The Midterms Message for Republicans

Liberals reacted to the election of Donald Trump in 2016 with dismay, horror—and curiosity. Reporters ventured to Trump counties to ask questions. Political scientists studied the voting effect of international trade. Hollywood made a movie out of J. D. Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. Liberals didn’t like what had...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State

Democrat Adrian Fontes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell for his first TV interview after defeating Mark Finchem, who has denied the results of the 2020 election. Fontes says he’s excited that the voters of Arizona “recognized the nonsense that they presented” and proud to stand up for democracy in Arizona.Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?

Donald Trump has famously said that he doesn't like losers. Now several Republicans and conservative pundits are blaming him for the “red wave” that never was. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the GOP being openly critical of Trump after major midterms losses.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC

Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues

The New York Times Magazine's Robert Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcomes from the midterm elections and why he says despite some evidence, most Republican lawmakers and constituents aren't yet turning away from Trump.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Sharice Davids Wants GOP and Democrats to Find "Common Ground"

Representative Sharice Davids won re-election in Kansas on Tuesday. NBC News projects that Davids beat her Republican opponent Amanda Adkins by over 12 points in their second head-to-head matchup since 2020. “I’m someone who never took things for granted,” says Rep. Davids. “People appreciated that I am truly here to do this job-- to do the work that goes into representing the Kansas 3rd, whether that’s economic issues or reproductive rights... I think that people appreciate when you show up to do more listening than talking or Tweeting.” Nov. 12, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged

Democrats have outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, turning the so-called red wave that Republicans and some in media promised MAGA voters into a red wheeze. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison joins Joy for an analysis of the Democrats' strategies, and an autopsy of key lost races.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC

The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election

In the case of all six of the abortion-related initiatives that were on the ballot in several states this year, voters chose to protect abortion rights. It was also an issue that helped propel some candidates to victory. “Newly registered women were two-thirds of newly-registered voters and abortion is what was bringing them out to the polls,” says Becca Andrews, author of ‘NO CHOICE: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right’. Dr. Rachael Bedard and her organization Families United for Freedom were involved in the ballot measure campaigns in Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, and Montana. She tells Ali Velshi, “What I think we learned this cycle…is that if you target the question and the messaging to where voters’ values already are, you can win on persuasion.”Nov. 13, 2022.
KANSAS STATE

