Read full article on original website
Related
Longhorns Make Jump in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Kansas
Who: Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) vs. Kansas (6-3, 3-3) When: Saturday, November 12, 6:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN+ Big 12 Now (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Kansas (16) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Kansas (2-10, 1-8) Series History: Texas Tech leads 21-2 Last...
Predicting the Pac-12: Week Eleven
It’s another full week of games in the conference of champions. Not only is it ‘Hate Week’ for Oregon fans but there are some other games that could impact the Ducks’ chances for a playoff spot. It’s certainly going to be ‘heavy’ Pac-12 after dark this...
Ole Miss braces for stern test from FAU
Mississippi didn’t have an easy time winning its season opener, and it could face another stiff test in its next
After close call in opener, Minnesota hosts St. Francis (NY)
Minnesota is awaiting Jamison Battle’s recovery from foot surgery and Dawson Garcia looks like the top option to fill the
247Sports
TCU OL Alan Ali says the Frogs are still using underdog mentality
No. 4 TCU will head to Austin this week to face off against the No. 18 Texas Longhorns. The Frogs enter the game fresh off a 34-24 win over Texas Tech last week while the Longhorns are coming off a 34-27 win on the road over Kansas State. TCU sits...
Hornets And Heat's Injury Reports
The Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
Oklahoma State football still has reasonable path to Big 12 Championship Game
STILLWATER, Okla. — Believe it or not, Oklahoma State football still has a chance at making it back to the Big 12 Championship Game at the end of this season. Yes, that is right. Even after losing three of their past four games, there is hope for the Cowboys to salvage what has quickly turned into a disappointing campaign.
Comments / 0