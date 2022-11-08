LaVeeta Hamilton is the executive director of Family Promise of Collin County. Previously she served as program director of the Assistance Center of Collin County. In partnership with churches and other organizations, LaVeeta organized the back to school and Christmas programs, providing free school supplies along with Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts for over 500 children in Collin County.She also worked at Rebuilding Together and LifePath Systems. Laveeta received an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Metropolitan Community College. She then received a Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioral Sciences and a Master’s Degree in Clinical Counseling from Bellevue University. LaVeeta has a heart for the work she does and she is totally committed.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO