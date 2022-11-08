Read full article on original website
Superb Woman: LaVeeta Vaughn
LaVeeta Hamilton is the executive director of Family Promise of Collin County. Previously she served as program director of the Assistance Center of Collin County. In partnership with churches and other organizations, LaVeeta organized the back to school and Christmas programs, providing free school supplies along with Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts for over 500 children in Collin County.She also worked at Rebuilding Together and LifePath Systems. Laveeta received an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Metropolitan Community College. She then received a Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioral Sciences and a Master’s Degree in Clinical Counseling from Bellevue University. LaVeeta has a heart for the work she does and she is totally committed.
Message from the Dallas Mayor
Soon, I will deliver the annual State of the City Address for the fourth time since taking office. This year’s address comes as the city’s violent crime rate continues to decline, as tax rates hit their lowest level since 2007, as major ethics reforms are being implemented, and as numerous economic development and parks projects are in progress.
Friends of Dallas Police Honors Officer and Police
Recognizing the men and women who go beyond the call of duty, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson join Friends of Dallas Police leaders to present awards for Officer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, Medal of Valor, Rookie of the Year and moreFrom recognizing herculean shutdowns of organized crime that have plagued neighborhoods for decades, to active shooter scenes, lifesaving rescues and more, the 41st annual Friends of the Dallas Police Awards Banquet honored 222 extraordinary officers and non-sworn employees of the Dallas Police Department Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The event was presented by Nexpoint and organized by the Friends of the Dallas Police.
PUBLIC EDUCATION COMMITTEE CHAIRMEN ENDORSE MAYOR ERIC JOHNSON
Dallas, TX – In an unprecedented move, the current Chairman of the Public Education Committee in the Texas House of Representatives and three immediate past Chairmen of the Public Education Committee all endorsed Eric Johnson for re -election as Mayor of Dallas. Endorsements came from every Chairman of Public...
When will the Joppa pedestrian bridge be completed? Curious Texas investigates
A new bridge in the southeast Dallas neighborhood of Joppa will offer some relief to pedestrians who’ve been forced to resort to unsafe practices to get back home – but they’ll have to wait until 2024 to access it. The current infrastructure has left the area nearly...
