Talking Points: Beating Birmingham was Sunderland’s biggest win of the season for Tony Mowbray!
Winning ahead of the three-week break was absolutely crucial to ease the pressure off Tony Mowbray - was it our biggest win of the season?. Friday night was an unexpected victory, but also one that for me was the most important of the season given the context around it. The...
Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup
After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun. Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will...
November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Two Up, Two Down: What did you make of the Amad show on Friday night?
It’s crazy to think less than a week ago I fired out FOUR downs. So to even things up, here’s... After a horrific time with injuries and an untold amount of dark days it was a delight to see Niall Huggins start to put his injury woes behind him with a brilliant performance. Although slightly rusty at times, his quality was there to see and to Nialls credit he got stuck into everything. The 3 points must have been the icing on the cake - da iawn, Niall!
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup
Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 20 - Birmingham City vs Sunderland
In what was probably our poorest showing all season, the lads went down at home to Cardiff last weekend. Tony Mowbray made a few changes, most notably in the middle of the park - probably to try and spice things up after certain players looked to have earned a shot. Likely also to give a couple of lads some rest after playing midweek in the previous game at Huddersfield, where we took a (now even more) vital 3 points.
Manchester City v Brentford - Head-to-Head
Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium as the first half of the season comes to an early close. Following this weekend’s fixtures, many blues will be heading to Qatar to take part in the World Cup, and City fans will be crossing their fingers in the hope that they come back from the tournament without injury. But first, they take on Brentford, and their top scorer Ivan Toney will no doubt be looking to show Gareth Taylor why he should have been picked for the England squad.
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Fixing our Wearside Blues
“Home is where the heart is”. That’s how the old saying goes. Yet on our return to the Championship, the Stadium of Light feels as though it has been short of home comforts. In nine matches this season so far, we’ve been on the winning side just twice.
Match Preview: Birmingham City v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(10th) Birmingham City v Sunderland (17th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Tottenham’s win over Leeds is a perfect encapsulation of their season thus far
Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United was not your typical Premier League match. With a final score of 4-3 that featured a game-tying goal in the 80th minute with the game-winning/go-ahead goal just two minutes later, you could say this match was pretty bonkers from start to finish. However, if you’re a Spurs or Leeds fan that has followed their respective teams all season, perhaps the match was just about the only way it could have possibly played out.
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
Arsenal at Wolves: Finishing Strong
After Thursday’s “disappointing” loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup, Arsenal shift their attentions back to the Premier League for one last Premier League match before the entire footballing world comes to a halt for the upcoming World Cup, as the team heads to Wolverhampton to take on 19th placed Wolves.
Paul Ince Pleased With Reading’s Resolve In ‘Fantastic’ Late Hull Win
There is nothing better than a 94th-minute winner away from home with the Royals taking three points back to Berkshire. Hull City took the lead early in the first half but Reading equalised through Yakou Meite. Andy Carroll won a good header in the box in the 94th minute which hit Ryan Longman to go into the net.
Tottenham4-3 Leeds United: Spurs highlight comeback before WC break
With the final match before the Premier League goes on a month-long hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the match between Tottenham and Leeds brought levels of excitement and frustration. Playing well out of the gate, with Dejan Kulusevski creating chances, the backline disappointed again as they allowed Brendan...
Newcastle vs. Chelsea - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be hosting Chelsea on Saturday as part of MD16 before going either on a vacation or to take over Qatar for a World Cup contending run. Eddie Howe will go head-to-head against Graham Potter, the only other truly magnificent English manager—before he succumbed to the lure of easy trophies and ditched Brighton for Chelsea midseason. Some folks will never learn...
Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
In the last game before all the players leave to go off to the World Cup. The currently sit in eighth place, and a win would leave them in a decent place to come back to in December when the season resumes. PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH. Full Match Preview:...
