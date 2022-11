SALT LAKE CITY — Don't blame Utah for looking ahead to next week's road contest against Oregon. After all, the Utes were favored by 24 points against a Stanford team that had only one win in conference play and three wins on the season. It was senior night and the team wanted a win for the last time at Rice-Eccles Stadium this season, but lacking energy and frigid temperatures had Utah struggling to pull away from the Cardinal in the first half.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO