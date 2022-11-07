Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Schools Days With Eric Thomas Comes To Calvert Schools, With A Controversial Price Tag
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) recently contracted for literacy and leadership education with “The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas.”. “It’s an opportunity for our young people across Calvert County in every high school,” CCPS Superintendent Andraé Townsel said. “We are targeting...
fox5dc.com
Maryland teacher awarded $27K for innovative teaching program
A Maryland teacher was awarded $27,000 Thursday for her innovative teaching idea. Leann Holden-Martin works at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale. She won the first-place award in the annual Voya Unsung Heroes Program.
WBOC
Proposed Storage Facility In Kent Island Gets Approved Despite Communities Concerns
KENT ISLAND, Md. - A proposed storage facility on Kent Island has generated plenty of pushback. The Queen Anne's County Planning Commission did approve the project in a 5-1 vote, despite community disapproval. However, the project will have to go through approval of the Queen Anne's County Commissioners as the next step. The commissioners met Thursday morning to discuss the project.
etxview.com
Sudlersville tables decision to permit drug treatment facility on Charles Street
SUDLERSVILLE — The Sudlersville Board of Appeals tabled their vote on an ordinance that would approve the installation of a drug treatment facility proposed by Affinity Recovery, LLC. during their Oct. 27, meeting. Affinity Recovery LLC is a drug treatment and recovery company based out of Maryland that provides...
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Showcase at the Centre at Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12. It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
talbotspy.org
In Memoriam: Portrait Unveiling Event Honors Dr. Mickey Foxwell and Ida Jane Baker
Milford Mace “Mickey” Foxwell, MD, and Ida Jane Baker, distinguished lifelong residents of Dorchester County, were honored in memoriam at a reception on October 27, 2022 at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge. Led by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Board President David Milligan and...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County offices to close on Friday for Veterans Day
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and hotline, CountyRide van service, and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closed on Friday, November 11 in recognition of Veterans Day. Parking meters must be fed and Baltimore County Revenue Authority parking...
Wbaltv.com
Voters elect new members to Baltimore County Board of Education
TOWSON, Md. — For the first time, voters in Baltimore County helped elect new school board members on Tuesday. Those set to join the board realize they'll face a number of issues ranging from school safety to transportation. It is a new chapter of sorts for public education for...
Wbaltv.com
4 Parkville Middle School students get sick after ingesting drug-laced candy
PARKVILLE, Md. — Four students at a Baltimore County middle school became ill after ingesting drug-laced candy, school officials said. Parkville Middle School Principal Micah Wiggins wrote in a letter to parents obtained by 11 News that four students became ill after eating drug-laced candy given to them by another student. Paramedics took the students to the hospital.
WBOC
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative. Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization. When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they...
daggerpress.com
Harford County Executive Elect Cassilly: “My Family Has Been a Part of this Beautiful County for Over 200 Years and I am Thrilled to Have the Opportunity to Help Shape its Future”
“I am very honored and deeply humbled to have been entrusted by the voters of Harford County with the responsibility of serving as their next County Executive. My family has been a part of this beautiful County for over 200 years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help shape its future as we chart a course that seeks to preserve Harford’s heritage and natural beauty, build on our many strengths, embrace our diversity, and meet the many challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world.
WSET
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
foxbaltimore.com
Expungement Clinic & Resources Fair offering second chances
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Legal Aid partnered with other organizations in the city to host an expungement clinic and resources fair to help residents gain a better future for themselves and their families. Director for Pro Bono at Maryland Legal Aid Angus Derbyshire and Assistant General Counsel for...
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Ocean City Today
Talbot County: Unofficial 2022 general election results
EASTON — Unofficial general election results for Talbot County are in. The numbers below include early voting, some mail-in ballots and election day precincts reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first round of mail-in ballots was canvassed on Oct. 25 and will continue on Thursday, Nov....
Some County Executive races in Maryland remain up in the air
Although the General Election has come and gone, some County Executive races in Maryland have yet to be called.
Bakery donating Thanksgiving dinners to Humane Society of Harford County
A local dog bakery is making sure shelter dogs have a good Thanksgiving at The Humane Society of Harford county.
macaronikid.com
Consignment and Thrift Shops in the Annapolis Area
Recently my daughter, Kat and I visited area Consignment and Thrift Shops to check them out and see what treasures we could find. We decided to share our impressions of each shop with you in the hope you might find a new place for bargains. They are listed in alphabetical order. Happy Shopping!
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
Bay Net
Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade Cancellation Announcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It is with deep regret that The Commissioners of Leonardtown and The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County relay that the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled this year due to the forecasted inclement weather. A small Memorial will be held inside Town Hall...
