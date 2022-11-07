Read full article on original website
Cameron University Alumni Association seeks nominations for annual awards
Since 1979, the Cameron University Alumni Association (CUAA) has honored almost 200 individuals with awards of recognition that honor Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding Young Alumni and Faculty Hall of Fame. Who will be celebrated for their accomplishments next year? The CUAA is seeking nominations for the 2023 awards, which will continue to celebrate alumni whose accomplishments honor the legacy of Cameron University or recognize faculty members who have a positive impact on student lives.
Cameron University theatre season continues with “The Importance of Being Earnest”
Cameron University’s theatre season continues when “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Oscar Wilde’s most enduringly popular play, is presented in the Studio Theatre from Thursday, November 17, through Sunday, November 20. The curtain goes up on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Cameron University Concert Choir and Hodgson Studio Singers to present holiday concert
The Cameron University Concert Choir and the Hodgson Studio Singers will present a holiday-themed program on Thursday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. The festive event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church located at 1302 S.W. A Avenue in Lawton. Admission is free. The Cameron University Concert Choir, directed...
