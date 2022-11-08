ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball squad faces off with another ACC opponent on Thursday, as the Mountain Hawks take on Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. Lehigh dropped its season opener to Syracuse, 90-72, inside the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night. There were 10 different Mountain Hawks to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks to Host Colgate on Salute to Service, Presented by Weis Markets

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh takes the field at Goodman Stadium for the final time in 2022 as the Mountain Hawks host Colgate on Salute to Service Day, presented by Weis Markets. The Mountain Hawks will be looking to send their 18 seniors off with a victory in their final home game and build momentum heading into Rivalry 158 next week at Lafayette. Junior Dante Perri threw a pair of touchdown passes as Lehigh trailed Holy Cross by just 21-14 early in the third quarter, but the Crusaders closed the game with 21 unanswered points to claim a 42-14 victory last Saturday at Fitton Field. The Mountain Hawks allowed a season-low 132 passing yards, but gave up 338 on the ground. Lehigh was also held without a quarterback sack for the first time this season. Colgate fell 21-16 at home to Lafayette, a loss which snapped a two-game Raider winning streak.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Hottinger Helps Lift Lehigh over Stonehill in Season Opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa - The Lehigh women's basketball team captured its fifth straight win in a season-opener after defeating Stonehill 60-43 Monday night at Stabler Arena. Senior Frannie Hottinger, who finished with a career-high of 18 rebounds, led the team with 21 points and also notched four steals. Junior Mackenzie Kramer finished behind Hottinger with 13 points.
BETHLEHEM, PA

