oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
ksro.com
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos May be Upsetting to Some Readers] Major Injury Traffic Accident with Extrication on Broadway
A major injury collision has occurred on Broadway near Applebee’s Restuarant in Eureka around 1 p.m. on November 3rd. Scanner traffic indicates extrication is needed for the major injury accident with one patient critical. Emergency personnel on scene are requesting the number 1 and 2 lanes of northbound traffic...
North Coast Journal
EPD Identifies Fatal Crash Victim
The Eureka Police Department continues to investigate a fatal Nov. 3 crash that killed a Fortuna man. According to a press release issued this morning, 32-year-old Aldo Emmanuel Zaragoza was driving southbound on Broadway shortly before 1 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center turn lane and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a truck. Zaragoza was pronounced dead at the scene.
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022
Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
