thecomeback.com
Legendary football coach announces his retirement
For nearly 40 years, Bruce Rollinson has led one of the nation’s best high school football programs as the head coach of Mater Dei High School in the Southern California city of Santa Ana. When the Monarchs’ season comes to an end in 2022, Mater Dei will be looking to replace the legendary coach.
brevardtimes.com
Winning Powerball Numbers 11/7/2022 For Last Night
FORT MYERS, Florida – The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value) are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 with Powerplay 2X. Monday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in...
Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX
Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
foxla.com
Significant storm to bring 3 days of rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California starting Monday as a storm moves into the region, bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. FOX 11 meteorologist...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
kvta.com
Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County
For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
5 Freeway Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Lanes
Valencia, Los Angeles County, CA: The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a traffic collision with one party ejected on the southbound 5 Freeway at the 138 around 3:19 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the Valencia area. Arriving units found one vehicle on its side and one vehicle in...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm
Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
