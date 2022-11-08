ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Legendary football coach announces his retirement

For nearly 40 years, Bruce Rollinson has led one of the nation’s best high school football programs as the head coach of Mater Dei High School in the Southern California city of Santa Ana. When the Monarchs’ season comes to an end in 2022, Mater Dei will be looking to replace the legendary coach.
SANTA ANA, CA
brevardtimes.com

Winning Powerball Numbers 11/7/2022 For Last Night

FORT MYERS, Florida – The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value) are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 with Powerplay 2X. Monday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Key News Network

Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX

Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County

For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm

Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy