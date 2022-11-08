Road to Gold: Kasson-Mantorville volleyball has unfinished business, looks to shed “second-place” stigma

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s beloved Yammy Bear had a special announcement for the community Saturday afternoon at Pasqual’s Pizzeria. “We have just brought Tammy Bear, Yammy Bear’s little sister to Rochester. We’re pretty excited. Yammy Bear is having a bone marrow transplant in a couple weeks. It’s another way of Yammy Bear and family to keep doing some ministry and have an opportunity to show people we love them and we care,” explained Yammy Bear (Charles Jackson’s) wife Carol Ann.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO