Results: Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeats Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey in Illinois gubernatorial election
Billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into his reelection campaign, faces GOP state Sen. Darren Bailey.
Illinois Supreme Court balance of power likely to remain Democratic; party may expand majority
Democrats appeared likely to maintain, and even expand, their control of the Illinois Supreme Court.
Illinois Election: Rep. Lauren Underwood declares victory over Republican Scott Gryder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood declared victory in her race over Republican challenger Scott Gryder."This victory tonight belongs to each of you," she said in a speech to supporters. "I hope you take the time to celebrate it, because we earned it."The AP projects Underwood to be the winner in the race. With 95% of the vote counted early Wednesday, she had 53% of the vote to Gryder's 46%.Underwood was first elected to Congress in 2018, defeating four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, in a district which at the time was 86% white and widely seen as...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Blasts Supreme Court Over Roe Verdict And More
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) joined David Westin on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power to discuss how Democrats are addressing rising costs and the importance of protecting access to women’s health care. WATCH: Bustos on Bloomberg TV: “Voters Are Angry About What Came Out of the Supreme Court”
JB Pritzker v. Darren Bailey Results
Results Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey
Sen. Laura Fine projected to win re-election for State Senator in Illinois’ 9th District
Incumbent State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) is projected to win re-election in Illinois’s 9th district against Republican challenger Paul Kelly. With over 95% of the vote reported at 11:21 p.m., Fine leads Kelly 76% to 24%, according to the New York Times with data from The Associated Press. “I’m...
Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms
Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
Rep. Jan Schakowsky wins Illinois 9th Congressional district
U.S. House Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) won the congressional seat for Illinois’ 9th District with 70.5% of the vote and 87% of the vote in, securing her seat for the 13th consecutive election. Her Republican challenger, Max Rice, secured 29.5% of the vote. Schakowsky told The Daily she is...
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
Illinois State Office Race Results
Results for Attorney General, Secretary of State,Comptroller, Treasurer
