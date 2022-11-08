Read full article on original website
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
Dem running in tight race vows to vote for Nancy Pelosi, 'but then after that, it’s my district'
Moderate Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas recently revealed that his first order of business at the start of Congress' new session would be voting for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to remain in her leadership position, and then he would focus on his district. At the opening of...
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso Holds Slim Lead Over Karen Bass
UPDATE, 6 AM: Campaigns are closely watching Los Angeles County’s infamously slow vote counting this morning as developer Rick Caruso maintains a lead over Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). Caruso leads 51.25% to Bass with 48.75%, with 44% reporting. Related Story California Proposition Results: Voters Pass Protections For Abortion Rights And Give Boost To Arts Funding; Reject Tax On Millionaires And Defeat Sports Betting Measures Related Story Georgia Senate Race Set For Runoff Between Raphael Warnock & Herschel Walker; May Determine Who Controls Upper Chamber Related Story Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update Both...
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
californiaglobe.com
National Democratic Leadership Denounces Gov. Newsom Over ‘Getting Crushed On Narrative’ Remark
During the weekend, Senate Democrats and other high level members of the Democratic Party denounced claims by California Governor Gavin Newsom made last week that the Democratic Party is getting “crushed on narrative” this election, showing further fracturing of the party only days before the election. Last week,...
David Valadao clings to slim lead over Rudy Salas in California congressional race
Republican congressman David Valadao and Democratic assemblyman Rudy Salas are on the ballot to represent California’s 22nd Congressional District.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Billionaire Rick Caruso has small lead over Karen Bass as race for LA mayor still too close to call
Billionaire businessman Rick Caruso holds a slight lead over Representative Karen Bass in a race to decide who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles that remains too close to call.Officials say that Mr Caruso, a Republican-turned-Democrat who developed The Grove retail and entertainment complex, leads Ms Bass by 51.25 per cent of the vote to 48.75 per cent.In a statement on Wednesday, the LA County Registrar’s Office says that it has processed 1,318,093 million ballots so far but the next dump of vote numbers will not be made public until Friday.Early results in the race included only...
Rep. Jim Costa leads race in newly drawn Fresno-area congressional district
Costa has represented the Central Valley, in the State Legislature and U.S. House, for most of the last 44 years.
SFGate
California's Newsom wins 2nd term, is White House run next?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who also won reelection and like Newsom may run for president.
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Column: Why this election could feel like the beginning of the end of Black power in L.A.
The latest poll shows Karen Bass and Rick Caruso in a dead heat. I can't help but wonder what it would mean for racial and ethnic relations in L.A. if she lost.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Washington Examiner
Is the progressive fever breaking in Los Angeles?
The living situation in Los Angeles has continued to deteriorate, and even celebrities are jumping off the Democratic Party’s bandwagon. The mayoral race between Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass is technically a contest between two Democrats, but Caruso is a former Republican who only became a Democrat earlier this year. Bass, meanwhile, is the official Democratic Party candidate, endorsed by President Joe Biden's administration, several Democratic senators, and prominent California politicians, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Sen. Barbara Boxer, Vice President Kamala Harris, and state Attorney General Rob Bonta — though notably, not by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who abstained from endorsing either.
De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
South Dakota Sen. Thune’s win breaks ‘curse,’ defies Trump
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Neither South Dakota’s “Curse of Karl” nor the invocations of former President Donald Trump weighed on Republican Sen. John Thune this week as he breezed to a historic fourth term that could see him ascend to lead the GOP’s Senate caucus.
House Dems' leadership landscape frozen by their pleasant midterm surprise
At the top of the unknowns list: When they'll hear from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Wednesday that she'll still briefly leave the country this week.
