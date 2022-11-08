ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Nixa’s Clark signs with Tennessee Martin

NIXA, Mo–Over at Nixa high school, seven Eagles signed. They included Phoebe Gardner and Madison Meierer who signed with Evangel softball. Lydia De Wild signed with Drury to play soccer. Hillary Estes with Western Illinois volleyball. Christena Berry for rowing at Kansas State. And two basketball Lady Eagles signed. Kinley Mammit with Harding and Norah […]
NIXA, MO
republictigersports.com

By the Numbers – November 8, 2022

The point swing between Republic’s first and second meeting with Webb City this season. The first time the teams met, Republic lost by 21 (35-14). The second time, Republic won by nine (30-21). For the curious, Carthage won by exactly 30 points (56-26) against Republic in Week 1. 23.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Evan Crosby

Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City

Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Tony Orlando given Branson's Key to the City

The city of Branson has given entertainer Tony Orlando a major honor. Mayor Larry Milton announced at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the city is not only declaring the day as “Tony Orlando Yellow Ribbon Day” but Orlando was also given the Key to the City.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake

Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
BRANSON, MO
the-standard.org

Suspects of robbery on East Cherry Street on Sunday night still at large

An individual was robbed on east Cherry Street in a parking lot directly adjacent to the Missouri State University campus on Sunday night. Cris Swaters, public affairs officer for the Springfield Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house at 1043 E. Cherry St. According to an alert email from Missouri State University, the robbery took place at about 9:10 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

