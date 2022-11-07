ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy