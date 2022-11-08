ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Midterms 2022 – live: Warnock and Fetterman in dead heats as final day of voting begins

By Sravasti Dasgupta and Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLDlm_0j2g1Jx000

With Election Day in this year’s midterms now underway, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives.

Two of the most important Senate races remain essentially deadlocked, with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia and his would-be counterpart John Fetterman struggling to hold off Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Early vote numbers, meanwhile, have surged past the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle – particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will favour them.

In the last few days, Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia. Former president Donald Trump held a rally for JD Vance in Ohio last night, where he teased a presidential campaign announcement on 15 November.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?

John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes

Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’

Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount

Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Voices: Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections — and this is why

In the aftermath of the midterm elections, there was a very clear assessment made of the fortunes of Donald Trump.The 76-year-old was a drag on the Republican Party, said “sources”, forcing on it unsuitable candidates such as Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz. He talked endlessly about the presidential election in 2020, ignoring the interests of most voters. He had proven himself out-of-touch.Such a view was augmented by the fact that Florida governor Ron DeSantis was the standout success of the night, putting a whole 20 points between himself and Charlie Crist, and breaking Jeb Bush’s 13-point record when he...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate for John Fetterman

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was winning the outstanding in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in a suburban county. That meant essentially that most of Dr. Mehmet Oz’s votes had been counted and allowed the Associated Press to call the race early Wednesday for Fetterman.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Fox pundit says Democrats did well in midterms because 'these women just went crazy'

A Fox New guest said women who “just went crazy” after the Supreme Court shot down constitutional abortion rights helped drive turnout across the country during midterm elections on Tuesday.“Abortion is becoming the issue that is driving turnout,” Jim Messina, who managed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2012, told the newtork. “Last night, exit polls, Democrats win independents in a non-presidential year. No polls saw that coming, and it was because these women just went crazy.”The political operative pointed to the Michigan house and senate flipping, the victory of incumbent Democratic Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and five abortion-related ballot...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Overtakes Adam Frisch's Lead With Razor Thin Margin

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has overtaken Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the latest vote count for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert has a razor-thin edge over Frisch, with under 400 more votes. The New York Times' latest update showed the Republican with 50.06 percent of the vote to Frisch's 49.94 percent. Colorado law requires a recount for any race where the gap between the final two candidates is 0.5 percent or less.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy