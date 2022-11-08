Read full article on original website
MURRAY STATE 90, LINDSEY WILSON 53
Percentages: FG .415, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-3, Cundiff 2-5, Harlan 1-3, Davis 0-1, Edmond 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harlan, Jac.Edwards). Turnovers: 17 (Lewis 8, Edmond 2, Mumford 2, Cundiff, Harlan, Jones, Ribeiro, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Cundiff...
SACRAMENTO STATE 65, UC SAN DIEGO 55
Percentages: FG .404, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Chappell 5-6, A.Patterson 3-4, Wilbon 2-3, Marks 2-4, Hunt 2-6, Hardee 0-1, Mawein 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wilbon 5, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Mawein). Steals: 4 (Chappell 2, Marks, Mawein). Technical Fouls: None.
UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63
Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
UTEP 67, NEW MEXICO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .446, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Pinson 2-6, Muhammad 1-1, Avery 1-2, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Peake 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Beck 2, Peake 2, Muhammad). Turnovers: 20 (Gordon 5, Washington 5, Muhammad 3, Pinson 3, Avery 2, Bradley...
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42
SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SAINT KATHERINE 48
Percentages: FG .321, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gallardo). Turnovers: 21 (Baptiste 5, Parker 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Gallardo 2, Harper 2, Durham,...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 85, UC DAVIS 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pepper 4-10, DeBruhl 2-2, Beasley 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Mani 0-1, Lose 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 5, Milling 3, Beasley 2, Manu 2, Anigwe, DeBruhl). Steals: 1 (Beasley). Technical Fouls: None.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 103, SOUTHWESTERN (TX) 61
SOUTHWESTERN (TEXAS)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .400, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (C.Smith 3-5, Hannah 2-5, Lacy 1-1, Ojonta 1-1, Toussaint 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mur 0-1, Crump 0-2, Hester 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Smith). Turnovers: 29 (Hannah 8, Enakpene 4, Hupp 3, Lacy 3, Jones...
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Commentary: UCLA's choke job robs L.A. of grand return to college football's big stage
UCLA controlled its destiny a week before its showdown with USC, but a home loss to Arizona shatters the Bruins' hopes for College Football Playoff.
