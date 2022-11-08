ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Porterville Recorder

UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63

Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

SACRAMENTO STATE 65, UC SAN DIEGO 55

Percentages: FG .404, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Chappell 5-6, A.Patterson 3-4, Wilbon 2-3, Marks 2-4, Hunt 2-6, Hardee 0-1, Mawein 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wilbon 5, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Mawein). Steals: 4 (Chappell 2, Marks, Mawein). Technical Fouls: None.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 67, NEW MEXICO STATE 64

Percentages: FG .446, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Pinson 2-6, Muhammad 1-1, Avery 1-2, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Peake 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Beck 2, Peake 2, Muhammad). Turnovers: 20 (Gordon 5, Washington 5, Muhammad 3, Pinson 3, Avery 2, Bradley...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 38, California 10

California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
POCATELLO, ID
Porterville Recorder

Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42

SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
MOSCOW, ID
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 103, SOUTHWESTERN (TX) 61

SOUTHWESTERN (TEXAS)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .400, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (C.Smith 3-5, Hannah 2-5, Lacy 1-1, Ojonta 1-1, Toussaint 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mur 0-1, Crump 0-2, Hester 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Smith). Turnovers: 29 (Hannah 8, Enakpene 4, Hupp 3, Lacy 3, Jones...
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

S. Utah 91, Saint Katherine 48

SAINT KATHERINE (0-1) Durham 2-10 0-2 4, Lloyd-Watson 5-16 0-0 13, Parker 0-5 0-0 0, Gallardo 2-4 3-4 7, Baptiste 3-5 1-2 10, Petrusev 2-6 0-0 4, Romero 3-5 1-2 8, Amador 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 1-3 0-0 2, Vertiz 0-2 0-0 0, Odinigwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 5-10 48.
On3.com

Georgia atop AP Poll for sixth straight week

TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) Georgia went on the road Saturday night to beat Mississippi State 45-19 and clinch the SEC East. It’s the fifth trip to Atlanta, where the Bulldogs will play LSU, in six seasons. “We didn’t really talk about it in the locker room. That’s wasn’t our...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one...
GEORGIA STATE

