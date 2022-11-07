Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Cobb County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Cobb County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
CNBC
Georgia judge extends deadline for receiving Cobb County absentee ballots after lawsuit over failure to mail them
A Georgia judge extended to Nov. 14 the deadline for the receipt of absentee ballots in Cobb County for Tuesday's elections after more than 1,000 people were not mailed such ballots after requesting them. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill ordered the county Board of Elections and Registration to...
‘It will be a big city’: Cobb County voters approve cityhood for Mableton
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is on the path to having a new city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday, with 53% saying yes. It’s the only cityhood measure approved in Cobb County this year. The results from Tuesday night are unofficial until they are certified next week, but the group behind the Cityhood for Mableton movement is excited and looking forward to what lies ahead.
fox5atlanta.com
Some Fulton County voters say they were advised to vote in Marietta
Voting has not gone smoothly for everyone Election Day. Some residents in Chattahoochee Hills flooded the FOX 5 newsroom with calls saying they were told they should vote in Marietta which is in Cobb County and not Fulton County where they live.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
fox5atlanta.com
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat
Josh McLaurin claimed victory over Republican Liz Hausmann in the District 14 Georgia Senate race in the Tuesday’s midterm election. The Democrat received 41,303 votes (54.6%) to Republican Liz Hausmann’s 34,234 votes in unofficial returns from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The district represents part of Fulton County. Advanced voting accounted for 50,679 of […] The post McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Absentee ballots hand-delivered to more than 100 Cobb County voters following mistake
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge signed off on an order to hand deliver ballots to more than 100 voters in Cobb County. Their absentee ballots were supposed to come overnight and never arrived. Channel 2 Cobb County bureau reporter Michele Newell learned the Cobb County Board of Elections...
2 Georgia Poll Workers Fired Over Concerning Social Media Posts: Officials
One woman, who appeared to participate in the 2021 Capitol riot, said she was removed because of her politically conservative views.
South Fulton voters turn out in droves to cast their ballots
SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than 2,000,000 Georgians cast their ballots during the early voting period, but millions more waited until Election Day to head to the polls. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in South Fulton where thousands of voters say they planned ahead to vote on Tuesday.
Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races
Betsy Holland easily defeated Republican challenger John Bailey to hold on to seat as state representative for District 54, which includes most of Buckhead and Brookhaven. Unofficial totals from the Secretary of State’s Office shows Holland garnering nearly 58% of the vote. State Rep. Shea Roberts, a Democrat, also was reelected. She will return to […] The post Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
How Election Day is shaping up in Forsyth County
The General Election and Special Election is on November 8(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The November 8 General and Special Election has arrived, and both poll workers and voters alike were prepared in Forsyth County.
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
The Citizen Online
42% of all registered Fayette voters have already cast ballots
9,264 have already voted in Peachtree City Special Election — On Election Day Nov. 8, more than 40,728 registered Fayette voters won’t have to worry about getting to the polls before 7 p.m. That’s because they’ve already cast ballots in the general election during early voting and via absentee ballots.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
25newsnow.com
Jon Webb elected next sheriff of Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The next sheriff in Fulton County is Republican Jon Webb. He defeated Ryan Maricle Tuesday night - receiving 7,179 votes to take the place of current Sheriff Jeff Standard, who did not seek reelection. Both candidates are current FCSO deputies. Ryan Maricle and Jon...
Comments / 2