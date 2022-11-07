ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It will be a big city’: Cobb County voters approve cityhood for Mableton

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is on the path to having a new city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday, with 53% saying yes. It’s the only cityhood measure approved in Cobb County this year. The results from Tuesday night are unofficial until they are certified next week, but the group behind the Cityhood for Mableton movement is excited and looking forward to what lies ahead.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat

Josh McLaurin claimed victory over Republican Liz Hausmann in the District 14 Georgia Senate race in the Tuesday’s midterm election. The Democrat received 41,303 votes (54.6%) to Republican Liz Hausmann’s 34,234 votes in unofficial returns from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The district represents part of Fulton County. Advanced voting accounted for 50,679 of […] The post McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races

Betsy Holland easily defeated Republican challenger John Bailey to hold on to seat as state representative for District 54, which includes most of Buckhead and Brookhaven. Unofficial totals from the Secretary of State’s Office shows Holland garnering nearly 58% of the vote. State Rep. Shea Roberts, a Democrat, also was reelected. She will return to […] The post Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

42% of all registered Fayette voters have already cast ballots

9,264 have already voted in Peachtree City Special Election — On Election Day Nov. 8, more than 40,728 registered Fayette voters won’t have to worry about getting to the polls before 7 p.m. That’s because they’ve already cast ballots in the general election during early voting and via absentee ballots.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
ATLANTA, GA
25newsnow.com

Jon Webb elected next sheriff of Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The next sheriff in Fulton County is Republican Jon Webb. He defeated Ryan Maricle Tuesday night - receiving 7,179 votes to take the place of current Sheriff Jeff Standard, who did not seek reelection. Both candidates are current FCSO deputies. Ryan Maricle and Jon...

