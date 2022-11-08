Sen. Ron Johnson losing in direct donations, but dominating outside spending over challenger, Lt. Gov. Barnes

Read full article on original website
GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided
Major elections forecasters consider Republicans favored to clear 2018 House wins because many of the races yet to be called favor the GOP The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Hill’s Morning Report — All eyes on Georgia, Nevada and Arizona
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. All eyes on Georgia, Nevada and Arizona Three days after the midterm elections, control has yet to be determined in both the House and the Senate and while the…
