Tarrant County, TX

fox4news.com

4 of 23 Fort Worth ISD schools failed a state-mandated intruder audit

FORT WORTH, Texas - A handful of schools in Fort Worth are being urged to step up security measures after they failed state-mandated intruder audits. During a Fort Worth ISD school board meeting Tuesday, trustees received a report about the 23 campuses that have been audited so far to see if unauthorized people are able to get inside the buildings.
FORT WORTH, TX
KHOU

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Some North Texas schools closed for election day

PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Lewisville and Garland ISDs canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while...
DALLAS, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Aloft Dallas Arlington Hotel Opens

Aloft Hotelswill open its latest property in Arlington, Texas. The hotel located at 4432 South Collins Street is owned and managed by Stonewood Hotels of Irving, Texas. Centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth, 15 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and 25 miles from Dallas Love Field, the Aloft Dallas Arlington offers guests convenient access to the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Arlington and Arlington Highlands offering numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
ARLINGTON, TX
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Live Updates: Greg Abbott wins reelection

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected Tuesday night, according to a race call by The Associated Press, in what was the most competitive race of his political career. Polls are closed across the state of Texas, but the counting continues. In Tarrant County, early voting results for county judge show...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

DALLAS – PROPOSITION A, CONVENTION CENTER RENOVATION || Full Story. For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Sorrells keeps Tarrant DA’s office in Republican hands

Phil Sorrells’ victory will keep the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office in Republican hands for another four years. Sorrells received approximately 53% of the vote against Democrat Tiffany Burks. He will replace outgoing District Attorney Sharen Wilson. Wilson made a surprise announcement in November 2021 that she would not seek re-election.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX

