4 of 23 Fort Worth ISD schools failed a state-mandated intruder audit
FORT WORTH, Texas - A handful of schools in Fort Worth are being urged to step up security measures after they failed state-mandated intruder audits. During a Fort Worth ISD school board meeting Tuesday, trustees received a report about the 23 campuses that have been audited so far to see if unauthorized people are able to get inside the buildings.
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
You Could Be Fined Up To $500 If You Drink Alcohol In This Texas District
A popular entertainment district just got a brand new set of rules.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Some North Texas schools closed for election day
PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Lewisville and Garland ISDs canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while...
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
Aloft Dallas Arlington Hotel Opens
Aloft Hotelswill open its latest property in Arlington, Texas. The hotel located at 4432 South Collins Street is owned and managed by Stonewood Hotels of Irving, Texas. Centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth, 15 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and 25 miles from Dallas Love Field, the Aloft Dallas Arlington offers guests convenient access to the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Arlington and Arlington Highlands offering numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
Former Arlington police chief sends well wishes to officer shot in training exercise, reflects on similar incident from 20 years ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas police officer is out of the ICU and stable, after being shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school last weekend, officials say. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police said Sansom Park Police Officer Lina Mino, 29, was shot...
Tarrant County elects first Latino commissioner. His priorities? Efficient spending, infrastructure.
In the back of the conference room inside the Fort Worth Police Officers Association’s headquarters, Manny Ramirez’s parents sat and watched as their son worked his way across the room, talking to supporters and friends. For the Saginaw couple, their son’s victory for the Precinct 4 seat on...
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Live Updates: Greg Abbott wins reelection
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected Tuesday night, according to a race call by The Associated Press, in what was the most competitive race of his political career. Polls are closed across the state of Texas, but the counting continues. In Tarrant County, early voting results for county judge show...
Dallas County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
DALLAS – PROPOSITION A, CONVENTION CENTER RENOVATION || Full Story. For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.
Man sentenced in Arlington rape, first case prosecuted under Texas 'Molly Jane's Law'
A man has been sentenced to 25 years for an Arlington sexual assault the first prosecution under the Texas “Molly Jane’s Law” enacted after the 2017 rape and murder of a Fort Worth woman named Molly Jane Matheson.
Sorrells keeps Tarrant DA’s office in Republican hands
Phil Sorrells’ victory will keep the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office in Republican hands for another four years. Sorrells received approximately 53% of the vote against Democrat Tiffany Burks. He will replace outgoing District Attorney Sharen Wilson. Wilson made a surprise announcement in November 2021 that she would not seek re-election.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
All You Need To Check Out At This Texas Grocery Story Is… Your Hand?
Palm-reading checkout is making its way to the Lone Star State.
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
