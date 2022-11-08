Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYFF4.com
Clemson bounces back from loss to Notre Dame with win over Louisville
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson) - A balanced offensive attack and timely defensive plays led Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) to a 31-16 win over Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) on Military Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 8-0 all-time against the Cardinals and clinched the ACC Atlantic Division outright with the victory.
WYFF4.com
Carter Jr.'s late bucket lifts South Carolina past Clemson, 60-58
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP)Chico Carter Jr. had 16 points, including a turn-around basket with 0.9 seconds left to lift South Carolina to a 60-58 win over rival Clemson on Friday night. The Tigers (1-1) were down nine points at the half and trailed 58-51 with less than three minutes...
WYFF4.com
Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 38-19 win at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — (AP) - Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia overcame a first-half surge by Mississippi State for a 38-19 victory. With the victory, the East Division champion Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC Championship game. Georgia will face SEC West champ LSU in Atlanta on Dec. 3. It was a dominating effort by the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP), who put up 468 yards of offense. Bennett led the way, going 25 for 37 for 289 yards with two interceptions. Georgia also rushed for 179 yards. MSU (6-4, 3-4) struggled to consistently produce against Georgia on the offensive side. Will Rogers went 29 for 51 and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State rushed for just 47 yards on 15 carries. Rufus Harvey led MSU with six catches for 66 yards and a score.
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the second of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. Some games were played Thursday night. See those highlights below. To see scores on the app, click here.
WYFF4.com
Missing Greenville teen found safe, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Police say Niyo was located safely in Spartanburg early Sunday morning. Officers are searching for a missing teen in Greenville who is deaf and cannot speak. The Greenville Police Department said Niyo Elisa, 16, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Saturday, near...
WYFF4.com
Borderlands Comics and Games set to expand, owner outlines journey to success
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Borderlands Comics and Games is a hub in Greenville where people can find comics, toys, games and much more in the realm of science fiction. "It's like a geek Target or Barnes and Noble," owner Robert Young said. "It's full of comics, toys, Funko pops, games, we’ve added vintage toys and vintage video games and a brand new gaming area. It was called Heroes. It started in the 1980s."
WYFF4.com
How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this Christmas
LYMAN, S.C. — Home Instead Senior Care is working to make sure seniors have a merry Christmas this year — and you can help. Its program 'Be a Santa to a Senior' is underway right now. You can pick up an ornament with a senior's name and wish list at one of six locations in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties:
WYFF4.com
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you enjoy sushi, you probably already have your go-to sushi restaurant. (Video above: How to make sushi rice from Delish) But just in case you are looking for a spot to try out, Stacker has compiled 'the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Greenville' based on Tripadvisor ratings.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in Oconee County crash, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Oconee County Saturday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on SC 130. Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was traveling eastbound, when another vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
WYFF4.com
1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers said it happened on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a sedan and an SUV were both traveling south on SC...
WYFF4.com
Project Feed 5000 brings food, fellowship to Greenville for Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Project Feed 5000 is a very personal quest for founder Bajeyah Eaddy. This will be the ninth year that hundreds of volunteers gather to serve thousands of hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the Greenville area. This year, 2022, marks the fifth year that the Phillis Wheatley Community Center will be the host, and hub.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed in Greenville County crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a crash in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. They say a truck was traveling west on Rock Quarry Road and hit a pedestrian. The coroner...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man throws knives, flower pot at deputies, threatens to kill them, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man is accused of throwing knives and a flower pot at deputies and threatening to kill them, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a home on Durham Road Tuesday afternoon about a disturbance. Deputies said they...
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after chase ends in crash, Greenville County deputies say
BEREA, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a person has been arrested after a chase ended in a crash Sunday morning. We're told just before 5 a.m., deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near Lily Street and W. Parker Road. Deputies say the driver of the car did not stop and a brief chase began.
WYFF4.com
As farmers are priced out of land, non-profits and agricultural leaders are working to conserve farmland
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Agriculture and forestry are South Carolina's number one industry, having an estimated $46 billion impact on the state every year, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. But what happens when hundreds of thousands of farmers are priced out of the land they need...
WYFF4.com
Volunteers pack brown bags with food for veterans
TAYLORS, S.C. — Volunteers with the Eastside Family YMCA packed and delivered bags of food to veterans as part of their food relief program. The program is staffed by volunteers, funded by grants and donations, and delivers food to families in hotels, homeless veterans at the VA Outpatient Center, residents at the Gateway House, and other families identified through Greenville County Schools, Upstate Warrior Solution, and Alston Wilkes Society.
WYFF4.com
Greenville man, who shot victim in head, sentenced to prison, solicitor says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville man was sentenced to prison after 2018 shooting, according to a news release from the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office. Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Quavon Deshay Edmunds, 26, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a shooting at the intersection of Rutherford Road and North Main Street on Feb. 7, 2018.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County teen arrested at school, charged with stealing guns from relative, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. — An Upstate teen was arrested at his school Thursday morning after investigators said he broke into a relative's safe and stole guns, jewelry and other items, deputies said. Jimmy Watt, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, said John Ehren Hattenstein, 18, of Westminster, was arrested at...
Comments / 0