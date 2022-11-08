ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WYFF4.com

Clemson bounces back from loss to Notre Dame with win over Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson) - A balanced offensive attack and timely defensive plays led Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) to a 31-16 win over Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) on Military Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 8-0 all-time against the Cardinals and clinched the ACC Atlantic Division outright with the victory.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Carter Jr.'s late bucket lifts South Carolina past Clemson, 60-58

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP)Chico Carter Jr. had 16 points, including a turn-around basket with 0.9 seconds left to lift South Carolina to a 60-58 win over rival Clemson on Friday night. The Tigers (1-1) were down nine points at the half and trailed 58-51 with less than three minutes...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 38-19 win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — (AP) - Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia overcame a first-half surge by Mississippi State for a 38-19 victory. With the victory, the East Division champion Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC Championship game. Georgia will face SEC West champ LSU in Atlanta on Dec. 3. It was a dominating effort by the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP), who put up 468 yards of offense. Bennett led the way, going 25 for 37 for 289 yards with two interceptions. Georgia also rushed for 179 yards. MSU (6-4, 3-4) struggled to consistently produce against Georgia on the offensive side. Will Rogers went 29 for 51 and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State rushed for just 47 yards on 15 carries. Rufus Harvey led MSU with six catches for 66 yards and a score.
STARKVILLE, MS
WYFF4.com

Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the second of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. Some games were played Thursday night. See those highlights below. To see scores on the app, click here.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Missing Greenville teen found safe, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Police say Niyo was located safely in Spartanburg early Sunday morning. Officers are searching for a missing teen in Greenville who is deaf and cannot speak. The Greenville Police Department said Niyo Elisa, 16, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Saturday, near...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Borderlands Comics and Games set to expand, owner outlines journey to success

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Borderlands Comics and Games is a hub in Greenville where people can find comics, toys, games and much more in the realm of science fiction. "It's like a geek Target or Barnes and Noble," owner Robert Young said. "It's full of comics, toys, Funko pops, games, we’ve added vintage toys and vintage video games and a brand new gaming area. It was called Heroes. It started in the 1980s."
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this Christmas

LYMAN, S.C. — Home Instead Senior Care is working to make sure seniors have a merry Christmas this year — and you can help. Its program 'Be a Santa to a Senior' is underway right now. You can pick up an ornament with a senior's name and wish list at one of six locations in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties:
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in Oconee County crash, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Oconee County Saturday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on SC 130. Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was traveling eastbound, when another vehicle...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers said it happened on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a sedan and an SUV were both traveling south on SC...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Project Feed 5000 brings food, fellowship to Greenville for Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Project Feed 5000 is a very personal quest for founder Bajeyah Eaddy. This will be the ninth year that hundreds of volunteers gather to serve thousands of hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the Greenville area. This year, 2022, marks the fifth year that the Phillis Wheatley Community Center will be the host, and hub.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian killed in Greenville County crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a crash in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. They say a truck was traveling west on Rock Quarry Road and hit a pedestrian. The coroner...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Volunteers pack brown bags with food for veterans

TAYLORS, S.C. — Volunteers with the Eastside Family YMCA packed and delivered bags of food to veterans as part of their food relief program. The program is staffed by volunteers, funded by grants and donations, and delivers food to families in hotels, homeless veterans at the VA Outpatient Center, residents at the Gateway House, and other families identified through Greenville County Schools, Upstate Warrior Solution, and Alston Wilkes Society.
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville man, who shot victim in head, sentenced to prison, solicitor says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville man was sentenced to prison after 2018 shooting, according to a news release from the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office. Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Quavon Deshay Edmunds, 26, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a shooting at the intersection of Rutherford Road and North Main Street on Feb. 7, 2018.
GREENVILLE, SC

