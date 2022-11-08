Read full article on original website
Related
Pep Guardiola makes admission over Man City future
Pep Guardiola has admitted he'd struggle to find the freedom and stability he currently enjoys at another club.
Erik ten Hag criticises Man Utd despite Fulham win
Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United's finishing in their Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham
Ivan Toney reacts to World Cup snub after Man City triumph
Ivan Toney has reacted to being left out of England's World Cup squad.
Mauricio Pochettino offers frustrated explanation for PSG struggles
Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at PSG over his disappointing time in charge of the club.
Sadio Mane included in Senegal World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Sadio Mane has been included in Senegal's World Cup squad despite being injured.
Transfer rumours: Maguire to leave Man Utd; Arsenal make Mudryk bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Maguire, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Endrick, Memphis Depay & more.
Jurgen Klopp delivers positive assessment of Liverpool's win over Southampton
Jurgen Klopp was impressed with Liverpool's performance in a win over Southampton.
Chelsea to reignite midfielder contract talks after World Cup
Chelsea are planning contract talks with a key midfielder after the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I feel betrayed by Man Utd and don't respect Erik ten Hag"
Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a damning interview criticising Erik ten Hag and other key figures at Man Utd.
Transfer rumours: Timber back on Man Utd radar; Chelsea's Mount concerns
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jurrien Timber, Mason Mount, Endrick, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min & more.
Bruno Fernandes reveals why players are unhappy with Qatar World Cup
Bruno Fernandes reveals why players are unhappy with the upcoming trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolves
Liverpool director steps back to 'focus on potential sale by FSG'
Liverpool director Mike Gordon will step away from his day-to-day running of the club to 'focus on a potential sale' of the club.
Antonio Conte explains why Harry Kane will have 'fantastic' World Cup
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has backed Harry Kane to have a 'fantastic' World Cup campaign with England due to his much improved fitness and conditioning.
Pep Guardiola provides honest assessment of Man City defeat to Brentford
Pep Guardiola assessed Manchester City's performance following Premier League defeat to Brentford.
Antonio Conte discusses World Cup break following Spurs' win over Leeds
Antonio Conte welcomed the upcoming World Cup break when speaking after Tottenham's 4-3 win over Leeds.
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Darwin Nunez double sends Reds into sixth
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Southampton
Gareth Southgate discusses Harry Kane's fatigue & Raheem Sterling's poor form
England manager Gareth Southgate has opened up on the contrasting woes of his two star forwards ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar next week.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0