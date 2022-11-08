Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Los Angeles Kings – 11/08/22
The Minnesota Wild (5-5-1) are kicking off a three-game road trip to the west coast tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1). The Wild are coming off an extended break that allowed them four days to rest and regroup after a disappointing shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Nov.3. They have already met the Kings this season in a loss that consisted of 13 total goals, one of the first signs the Wild were struggling. So far this season, they have played better on the road and will attempt to even the season series at Crypto.com Arena.
The Five Worst Trades In LA Kings History
NHL franchises are successful based on draft picks, free agents, and through trades. With every good trade, three bad trades that send the franchise back. With the Los Angeles Kings, they have made their share of remarkable trades, including bringing in forward Jeff Carter, which resulted in Stanley Cups. However, the organization has made trades that make one wonder what they were thinking. Here are the top five worst trades in Los Angeles King’s history.
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFFICIALLY SIGNS IN SWEDEN, ENDING HIS RETIREMENT
Nearly three weeks ago, HV71, a team in Sweden's top division, announced that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson would be ending his retirement and begin training with them. Flash forward to November 10th and Hjalmarsson is officially returning to professional hockey and has signed with HV71 for the remainder...
Yardbarker
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
ESPN
Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to 1-0 win over Wild
LOS ANGELES -- — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night. It was a much different game than back in October, when the Kings won 7-6 at Minnesota. “The last...
NHL
Colorado Avalanche 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Details ahead of the Avalanche's Hockey Fights Cancer Night which will take place this Saturday. This Saturday night as the Colorado Avalanche host the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena (7 p.m. MT) the organization - in accordance with the league's month long initiative - will be hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
Yardbarker
Who’s to blame for the Blues’ early struggles?
The St. Louis Blues are off to a very disappointing start to the season, as a 3-0 start has gone down the drain with a seven-game losing streak to sink them to the bottom of the standings. There’s certainly a plethora of reasons for their early season struggles, but Frank...
ESPN
Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
NHL
Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit
Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 10th Including Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings. Be sure to check out our predictions for the early games.
NHL
Brodeur named Devils executive vice president of hockey operations
Hall of Fame goalie, NHL all-time wins leader had been VP/adviser under New Jersey GM Fitzgerald. Martin Brodeur was named executive vice president of hockey operations of the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The Hall of Fame goalie signed a multiyear contract to remain with the team. Brodeur had been...
NHL
Red Wings recall forwards Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Griffins
Berggren, 22, has recorded seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren skated in 99 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league over four seasons (2017-21), recording 14 goals and 46 assists.
Yardbarker
What Minnesota Wild said about Doughty-Kaprizov incident, lack of penalties
The LA Kings topped the Minnesota Wild in a much different type of game than when these two teams met in a shootout last month. Gabe Vilardi’s tally in the third period was the lone goal of the night, backing Jonathan Quick‘s 57th career shutout. However, it was...
Yardbarker
Onus on Gerard Gallant to Get Rangers Going
The New York Rangers have had a rollercoaster start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They sit at 6-4-3 but already have demonstrated their streakiness, losing four in a row before a three-game win streak. Gerard Gallant’s group has been the model of inconsistency, and the bench boss needs to correct their mistakes for the Rangers to string together more victories than defeats.
